Amelie Perroy Reflects on Historic Asian Visit

Fr Eduardo Gil Robles, LC, General Director of Regnum Christi and the Legion of Christ, visited the members of the Movement in three Asian countries: South Korea, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Amelie Perroy, a consecrated women living in Manila, shares her impressions of this historic visit.

Fr Eduardo’s visit to Asia, and especially to the Philippines, was not only a grace for the family of Regnum Christi, but also a decisive turning point in his development in that country.

Let us begin with the most important: grace for the family of Regnum Christi. Fr Eduardo, LC, who had just landed, went to the Mona Amiga School, which has just opened its new campus in southern Manila, in a relatively poor neighborhood. Founded in 2008, with just 15 students, the school now accommodates 170 children in eight classes and has a capacity of 1000 students. Fr Eduardo was able to meet the children and share a moment with them and the teaching team, congratulating them for their dedication.

After a short night’s rest, Fr Eduardo went to Manila Cathedral where, with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Archbishop of Manila, and more than 20 priests, he concelebrated the diaconal ordination Mass of Br Luis Lorenzo, LC, the first Legionary of the Christ originating from this city. The Mass was magnificent and solemn. It was a great grace to witness the first ordination 11 years after the formation of the Legionaries of Christ community in Manila. The members of Regnum Christi present were delighted to meet Fr Eduardo at the end of the ceremony and at the reception that followed.

The next day Fr Eduardo went to celebrate Mass for the staff of Everest Academy Manila, the first school of Regnum Christi in Asia, founded in 2007 with 19 children. It will start the new school year with 580 students. This is where I have the joy of exercising my ministry as Director of Training — for six years now. As the pupils were already on summer holidays, the Father was able to meet only the professors and the community of the consecrated. He expressed his gratitude to them, emphasizing the greatness of their vocation as teachers.

Next stop was Everest at Academy Laguna. This nursery school opened last year, about thirty minutes south of Manila, in a growing development of people trying to escape the stress and overcrowding of Manila.

Finally, on the day of his departure, on the first Friday of the month, he celebrated Mass for the perpetual vows of the first consecrated woman from Manila, Claire Umali. The family of Regnum Christi accompanied Claire to this important stage of her journey and Father was able to meet a good part of the 200 members of the Movement in Manila.

This visit allowed us to share with Fr Eduardo the hope and the joy that springs from the mission entrusted to us. As I said at the beginning of this article, it will undoubtedly represent a historic turning point in the development of Regnum Christi in Asia. Indeed, Fr Eduardo was the first Director General of Regnum Christi to come to this continent. These few days enabled him to appreciate the stakes involved in the future of the Church and the possibilities presented there from the apostolic point of view. As he shared with the consecrated community, he is aware that Asia is one of the only continents, with Africa, where the number of Catholics is steadily increasing. In addition, many Asian countries are experiencing rapid economic growth, which suggests that they will play an important role in the early years of our millennium. It is therefore urgent for the Catholic Church to establish itself there in a deeper way in order to accompany this growth by a greater respect for the dignity of man created in the image and likeness of God in the face of a predominance of Atheism (China) or religions based on belief in reincarnation and the caste system. Within the Church, with Congregations and new ecclesial movements, Regnum Christi has a role to play in this. In addition, in my opinion, the fact that Fr Eduardo’s first visit to Asia coincided with a first ordination and the perpetual profession of members from Manila is more than a coincidence: a “God-incidence” as we like to say here!