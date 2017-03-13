March 4th, 2017, in The Woodlands, Texas, Katie Tuttle ran her fourth marathon for vocations. It had been something on her heart since she arrived to the Houston community of Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi in August.

Yes, the running part.

But more for what she was running for.

Her passion: vocations.

In Katie’s previous marathons- two in Columbus, Ohio, and one in Chicago, Illinois- each training process, experience, and crowd was different. However, her underlying motivation has stayed the same.

“I run for vocations. As Pope Benedict said, ‘When we give ourselves to Christ, we receive a hundredfold in return.’ My vocation to the consecrated life is such a gift for me. I experience the fulfillment of following Christ’s call, and I know that the Lord is calling many others to follow him. Ultimately, because a vocation is a call to love, I am running for everyone!”

What does it take to run a marathon?

“What it takes to run a marathon is similar to what it takes to run the race of life: determination, God’s grace, and encouragement from others. Sometimes you feel like you are flying; sometimes you have difficulties; sometimes you need to lean on your neighbor, and sometimes your neighbor needs to lean on you; sometimes you don’t have strength and need to dig deep for motivation; sometimes you need to call out for divine strength; and sometimes you just enjoy the view and experience of the moment. But throughout the journey you keep your mind and heart on the finish line, which is Heaven.”

And what’s the gain?

“Life is a marathon. The 26.2 miles come and go, but what matters is like what St. Paul says, ‘the imperishable crown!’ He says that runners in a stadium run to win a perishable crown, but we run and live for an imperishable crown (1 Corinthians 9:24-27). We are all marathon runners in life. For me it teaches me lessons about life and reminds me where I want to draw my strength from.”