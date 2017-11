If you’re in Atlanta you’ve probably wondered what happened to Fr. Kevin Lixey, LC. So we flew to Rome to find out! In this rare, behind the scenes, video Fr. Kevin Lixey, LC brings the North American Director of Marketing & Communications, Gail Gore, on a tour of the Vatican Museums and shares a glimpse of what it’s like to now be the International Director of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums.