Being a Light to Others

We can only be a light to others if we are filled with light ourselves.

Once we are filled with that light (the experience of Christ’s love and the desire to love him in return) we will want to share that love with others.

That is what is called an apostolic heart.

We might be able to share our faith by working in some kind of organized apostolate. That is a good way to share this love we have experienced. A bad way to do it would be to go around telling others that they ‘need to be Christian like me’. There is no surer way to alienate non-Christians than to harangue them. Unfortunately, that is what a lot of Christians do. That is why Christians have such a bad name – there are so many who tell others they should be Christian, but betray their Christian principles in doing so – they are incapable of doing it with humility and charity. They look like they think they are better than everybody else. How absurd, when the first thing a Christian has to do is recognize that he or she is a sinner. We need to assume that others are better than we are – even if they aren’t Christians!

Too many Christians are good at talking the talk, but bad at walking the walk. How many people are we going to convert when we don’t practice what we preach – primarily humility and charity?!

The best way a Christian preaches is without words. As Christians, we become a light for others when we live humility and charity in our own lives, without saying a word to others that they should do the same.

How many times have we been influenced by the example of another? If we are around people who swear, it isn’t long before we start swearing. If we are around people who are selfish, it isn’t long before we are living selfishly. And conversely, if we are around people who look for ways to serve each other, to do favors for each other, to help each other out – even when it isn’t their responsibility– pretty soon, we are imitating that good example.

Isn’t that how Jesus lived his life? He didn’t spend much time going around telling people how great he was and that they should be more like him. He just told people to be good, and then followed it up with his example of service to others when he cured them and drove out demons. If there were people who needed it, he continued to cure far into the night, even when it meant he wouldn’t get much sleep. He continued to heal people until there were no more who needed it. He didn’t put limits on how much he was willing to give.

That is how he was a light to others and that is how we need to act if we want to be a light to others as well. Vatican II tells us that the lay vocation is to transform the world by being a good example in places where priests and religious can’t go or don’t often go. I need to transform my workplace by living humility and charity there; by serving others there. I can’t be one person on Sunday and a different person during the week. On Sunday, I approach the Eucharist, and the rest of the week, I use the same tongue that received Christ to blaspheme him. I touch his scourged body on Sunday, and I spend the rest of the week scourging that body when I don’t practice charity with the people in my life. I kneel before Christ in the Blessed Sacrament on Sunday during the consecration and I spend the rest of the week putting myself ahead of him when I don’t practice humility with the people I meet.

Jesus said, “Whatever you do to the least of my brothers, you do to me.” (Matthew 25:40) If I spend my week living charity and humility with him because I feed the hungry, I give drink to the thirsty, I welcome the stranger, I cloth the naked, I visit the sick and imprisoned; then I will not be a hypocrite when I approach the altar on Sunday. And remember, Jesus always wants us to understand his words in a spiritual way, not just a material way, so while it is important to do what these words mean literally, it is even more important to take them spiritually. Do I feed the spiritually hungry? Do I give the spiritually thirsty what they are thirsty for (the love of Christ)? Do I welcome those who are strangers to spirituality? Do I cloth those who are spiritually naked? Do I visit those who are spiritually sick or imprisoned? As Catholics, we are spiritually rich! We have a lot of riches to share with others. Do we give when we are asked or do we keep it to ourselves?

If we give the example of a good Christian life; if we open ourselves to the spiritually needy when they approach us (remember to respect human freedom and let them ask you for what they want rather than trying to force them to take something they aren’t ready for); then we will change the world. St. John Paul II loved to repeat a phrase of St. Catherine of Siena, “If you are what you should be, you will set the world on fire.” He didn’t say we would change the world by telling others that they aren’t what they should be.

If the world isn’t on fire with love for Christ, then it is our fault, nobody else’s. So many Christians spend their lives complaining about the terrible things that are happening in the world. What we need to realize is that if we complained in front of Jesus, he would look at us and say, “What are you going to do about it?” just as he did with the apostles when they came to him and said he had to send the crowds away because they had nothing to eat: “You give them something to eat.” (Mark 6:37) He made them offer the resources they had – the five loaves and two fish that they thought were totally inadequate for the needs of the crowd and miraculously, what they offered was enough.

It is not our responsibility to complain. It is our responsibility to do something about the problem. There is absolutely nothing that would improve the situation of the world as dramatically as if we, Christians, instead of useless complaining, would start doing the little bit of good that each of us can do. It goes without saying that this kind of life has to be supported by a deep life of prayer.

If we make up our minds to give what we have – our good example of a life lived consistently in charity and humility; a life of loving service – Jesus will bless our effort like the five loaves and two fish of the apostles. It only takes a small flame to light a bonfire. If I am willing to light my small light, it can be enough to set the world on fire.

This article was written by Fr. James Swanson, LC.