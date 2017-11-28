CD Shows the Daily Life of Legionary Seminarians

“These are songs that draw people to consider, reflect and think about the spiritual aspect of life.” Said Br. Jordan Dery, nLC. “These are songs that, by the very way they’re written, draw you to think about the things of God, and to take a step back and see life on a different level. I hope that whoever listens makes this part of his day, so that he asks the Holy Spirit to come into his life in the Veni Creator and hearing the Mass songs, he is drawn into the Mass. I hope they fill him with the spiritual life.”

Br Jordan was referring to the new CD the Legionaries in Cheshire just released called Our Day in Song. This is the fourth public CD produced by the Legion’s novitiate and college of humanities in recent years, with their CD of Eucharistic songs going into a 2nd round of production after being sold out.

Fr. Andreas Kramarz, LC, professor and director of the 21-member choir at the Legion’s Novitiate and College of Humanities directed the CD. Br. Jordan was rather surprised earlier in the year when Fr. Andreas chose him for choir.

A while back, Fr. Andreas surveyed their contacts via email about what they wanted to hear and with a few hundred responses, the most common request was songs from the daily life of a Legionary. This CD has songs like the Veni Creator, which all Legionaries sing to begin meditation, as well as songs from the Mass, exposition of the Eucharist, midday prayers, rosary songs, and finishing with the Salve Regina from night prayers.

Fr. Andreas is a great believer in the effect of music on the human person. He indicated, “We want to have a positive effect on our listeners, leading them to beauty, leading them to prayer, leading them to God through sound, mostly religious sound. It is the praise of God during our liturgy and during our day. People listening to the CD should be invited to participate in our life and the joy which comes from our singing to God.”

The CD was recorded at Sonalysts in Waterford, Connecticut, a professional recording studio. It was a long day in May with over 7 hours in the studio. Fr. Andreas was impressed both by the brothers’ stamina, and by the equipment in the studio.

“It was definitely a unique experience to be in a professional studio,” Br. Jordan said. “It was a very beautiful experience to know that we were there recording music – but not any music – music that would touch people’s soul.” He noted that his favorite song was the Ave Maria with 7 parts that make a beautiful sound to go with the beautiful words.

Fr. Andreas hopes this CD lets you enter in the daily life of the Legionary seminarians. The CD, for a limited time, is available online or by phone order at 203-272-1621 as a gift for a minimum donation of $75 or a new recurring donation of $10 a month. It can also be purchased at the seminary, especially at their Christmas Concert, which all are invited to.