Child & Youth Protection

The Legion of Christ is committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for all children who interact with its members and are involved in its ministries. We have put in place clear standards of conduct for all members as well as procedures for investigating and reporting any allegations of abuse or misconduct to the appropriate civil authorities. (Click here to see the Legion Code of Conduct.)

The policies and procedures implemented by the Legion of Christ are accredited by Praesidium, Inc., a national organization that works with religious and other institutions to establish and maintain rigorous standards for protecting children and vulnerable adults. Praesidium provides consultation, risk management, assessment, policy development, and training materials for use in preventing sexual misconduct and responding to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Legion of Christ in North America maintains Praesidium accreditation through periodic audits by independent auditors and ongoing training for each Legionary to establish awareness, prevention and proper response to allegations of sexual misconduct per Praesidium’s accreditation standards.

In addition, the Legion of Christ in North America conducts thorough background checks of all Legionaries who minister, even temporarily, in the United States to identify any past behavior that might suggest future misconduct. The Legion of Christ has enhanced screening procedures for all applicants, including criminal background checks.

We encourage anyone who has been abused by a member of the Legion of Christ to contact the appropriate authorities, regardless of when the alleged abuse occurred, and to contact the Legion of Christ’s safe environments coordinator for the United States, Fr. Steven Reilly (see contact information below.) If anyone has a question about safe environment policies or a complaint regarding sexual abuse of a minor by a Legionary, contact Fr. Steven Reilly using the information below.

Fr. Steven Reilly, Safe Environments Coordinator

Email: sreilly@legionaries.org

Phone: (301) 580-0340

New Mailing Address: 815 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY 10580

We recognize that abuse of any kind causes lasting pain and damage for the abused and their families as well as the larger Catholic and Legionary and Regnum Christi communities. We continue to offer compassion, prayers and support for all survivors of abuse and strive to make sure the mistakes of the past are not repeated.

For more information on the Child and Youth Protection from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, go to the following site: http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/child-and-youth-protection/index.cfm.

To find out the outside agencies for reporting in your area, go to https://www.childwelfare.gov/pubs/reslist/rl_dsp.cfm?rs_id=5&rate_chno-11-11172.