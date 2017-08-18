Communication Regarding an Article in The Connecticut Law Tribune

The territorial director asked us to share with you the below communication that was sent to the Legionaries earlier today.

Thy Kingdom Come!

Dear fathers and brothers in Christ,

Yesterday an article was published in The Connecticut Law Tribune saying a federal lawsuit has been filed against the Legion of Christ, Inc., in association with then-Brother Fernando Cutanda. The territorial director made a statement regarding Mr. Cutanda two years ago. The Legion of Christ, Inc., has not yet been served with the lawsuit but understands that it involves alleged conduct from the 1980s in New Hampshire. The Legion of Christ will investigate the allegations made in the lawsuit and respond to them accordingly.

Yours in Christ,

Fr. Michael Brisson, LC

Territorial Secretary

North American Territory