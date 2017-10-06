Communication regarding the former rector of the Pontifical International College Maria Mater Ecclesiae Rome, October 6, 2017

The General Director of the Legion of Christ and Regnum Christi sent a statement on October 6 to the Legionaries of Christ and directors of the consecrated branches of the Movement in which he reported on the case of Father Oscar Turrión, former Rector of the Pontifical International College Maria Mater Ecclesiae of Rome, who, after a long time relationship with a woman, has fathered two children. Father Turrión has also offered a letter explaining his personal situation.

