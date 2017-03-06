Conquest Family Night

The Conquest St Pius X Club of Northern KY does a special Family Night activity each year. This year we attended a basketball game all together at Northern Kentucky University. Before the game, we were all able to go to a players meeting room for a talk by Tony Rack, the Director of Basketball Operations. Tony is a graduate of the SportsLeader program, another Catholic virtue program similar to Conquest, at a local Catholic High School. Tony spoke about his relationship with Jesus, reading the Bible every day, his joy in life, and the State Championship season he had as a Senior. The boys loved it. He also signed some posters for the boys.

We then were privileged to form the tunnel for the NKU players as they took the court for the game, giving high fives to all the players. It was a great game and we had great seats. Conquest was proudly displayed on the big screen and announced during the game. It was a great experience to be able to have some quality fun time with our kids all together as a Conquest club. We highly encourage every Conquest club out there to consider doing something similar each year.

May God be praised! This story was originally posted on the Conquest Catholic Youth Ministry website and written by Lou Judd.