The Convocation of Catholic Leaders: Why it Matters and How to Live it

6 cardinals, 175 bishops, 300 clergy, 150 religious and over 3000 lay leaders from all 50 states and 80% of the dioceses in the United States came together to hear an aligned message about the vision of the Church in America, and respond to a call to be missionary disciples. What they discussed is going to be the key to evangelization plans for dioceses, religious orders and Movements across the country for the next decade.

As the USCCB described it: “Over 5 years ago, the full body of bishops in the United States called for a National Convocation that would convene, challenge, and motivate Catholic leaders to embrace the full vision of what it means to be Catholic and fully engaged in the Church’s mission of evangelization and to proclaim the Church’s vision of the human person.”

When Pope Francis published Evangelii Gaudium, The Joy of the Gospel, in November 2013, it became the framework for the convocation. The encyclical outlines the Church’s message of living with true joy in the merciful love of Christ, and extending that love and mercy to those who suffer, those on what Francis calls “the peripheries.” The call to live this joy of the gospel means being a missionary disciple, embracing the fullness of the Catholic Faith and reaching out to bring Christ’s love to those who need to see His gaze of mercy through us.

In the exuberant words of Cardinal Timothy Dolan in the opening Mass, “The Jesus here now in our midst calls us to discipleship, summons us to unity, imparts to us joy, and sends us on mission. You get those four words? Discipleship, unity, joy, and mission. Get used to them!”

The Convocation of Catholic leaders broke through cultural bubbles to show us the peripheries in the United States, in our parishes in our families and in each of us. In the plenary sessions of the convocation, speakers introduced us to the marginalized among us, those whose situations seem so broken that they can’t find their place in our faith, from the Hispanic immigrant torn between two cultures and languages without a home in either, to the youth known as the “nones” because they embrace no religious belief, as well as the urban poor, the single parents, the addicted, and the broken families which are multiplying in our pews. The exposition made it clear that Pope Francis’ peripheries are among and even within us in the American Catholic Church.

“The Church is called to go out into the peripheries where there is pain, injustice, sin, and misery. The peripheries are cultural and existential, sociological and geographical. They are where there is material or spiritual poverty. They are the new mission territory.” Said Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, after which Supreme Knight Carl Anderson of the Knights of Columbus poignantly added, “Where there is suffering, Jesus is there. And where Jesus is, we must be also. Jesus is already at the peripheries. The question is if he will be there alone or if we will go there with him… If we go deep enough into the peripheries, the boundaries between us begin to disappear and we may see that we ourselves are the first periphery, not our neighbor.”

For 3 days the participants explored the topics of being a Church of joyful missionary disciples, the peripheries and the spiritual and practical response of Mercy we need to bring to the United States. The closing Mass held on July 4th, celebrated by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, was preceded by the keynote address by Patrick Lencioni and the capstone address by Bishop Robert Barron on being spirit-filled evangelizers equipped for excellence.

The convocation message and call to mission will be central to the life of the Church in the decade ahead. Regnum Christi needs to understand that message and actively participate in that mission in each diocese we are in, from our local committees to each individual member. Here are some ways you can learn about and live the Church’s call to be a missionary disciple in your localities.

Use this video and discussion small group study of all of the plenary sessions and key homilies from the Convocation in your leadership teams, communities and RC teams. It includes all of the plenary session videos followed by questions for group discussion.

2. Understand and communicate the key messages of encountering others as a joyful missionary disciple and reaching them with a deeply lived truth & mercy.

3. Form yourself and your members to understand what the church means when it is talking about being missionary disciples. Living as Missionary Disciples is an excellent resource from the USCCB that comes free in digital form and can be ordered in print as well.

4. Follow the discussion of the event in the Church through the coverage by the National Catholic Register and EWTN News .