Divine Mercy University Ranked Top 25 of College Choice List

Two of Divine Mercy University’s degree programs were ranked in the top 25 of College Choice’s online graduate psychology programs. College Choice is dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college and publishes rankings and reviews that make choosing the best college easier.

College Choice ranks schools based equally on four factors: academic reputations, financial aid offerings, successes in the job market, and overall costs. This ranking system was based on research done by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA to determine the most important factors in college choice. Although College Choice doesn’t list out the score for each category, DMU did well for online graduate psychology.

“As a devout Catholic woman, my faith goes beyond just being a priority; it is absolutely fundamental to who I am.” Abby Kowitz continued explaining why she chose Divine Mercy: “I knew that having the Catholic-Christian perspective of the human person is exactly what mental health professionals need. Through the wisdom, credibility, and holistic understanding of the human person from both the professors and the greater DMU community, I know that I am being equipped, in the fullest sense of the word, to serve as a Catholic in the mental health field.”

Abby is currently studying the online Master’s of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, which is one of the two programs DMU offers. The other is an online Master’s of Science in Psychology. The programs are offered by one of Divine Mercy University’s two schools: the School of Counseling and the Institute for the Psychological Sciences, respectively.

Dr. Anna Pecoraro, who directs the M.S. in Psychology program, noted the types of people who might be interested in the program: “The M.S. in Psychology (MSP) is attractive to many people from different walks of life. Many of our students are already working in a human service field, such as social work, or they are in some form of ministry or service to the Church, such as priests, religious, and lay leaders. We have students who are police or involved with emergency services or are past or current members of the military. We also have many business people, educators, stay-at-home parents, and retired individuals.”

Pecoraro continued with the goals of the program: “The goal of the MSP is to form dynamic leaders who are effective and integrative in their work with individuals, groups, entities, and systems. The MSP provides human and scientific psychological formation that is completely integrated with the Catholic-Christian vision of the human person.”

She also specified the scope of the program: “Although the MSP is not designed for clinical training or as ‘licensure track’ program with a goal of forming psychotherapists, MSP students learn important listening skills and acquire much information that is useful to the helping professions, especially where assisting human flourishing is concerned.”

Unlike the M.S. in Psychology as described by Pecoraro, the School of Counseling’s M.S. in Counseling (Clinical Mental Health Counseling) is geared toward preparing students to work as licensed mental health counselors. This new, online program began in 2016.

For more information on either of these programs, please click on: M.S. in Psychology or M.S. in Counseling in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Divine Mercy has teamed up with Regnum Christi to offer tuition discounts of 25% to 50% to qualified Regnum Christi members, lay or consecrated, with the details available here. Other scholarship and financial aid opportunities are also available.