Elected Delegates Announced

Thy Kingdom Come!

Prot. NA-RC 51-2017

Class. III.7.6

To the Regnum Christi members and the Legionaries of Christ of the North American Territory

Dear friends in Christ,

I hope that you are doing well on this last day of the Octave of the Sacred Heart of Jesus!

As you know we have three territorial assemblies coming up in October:

o The Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly takes place at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from October 7-9, 2017, inclusive (with arrival on October 6 and departure October 10).

o The Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi will be held at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan, from October 13-16, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 12 and departure on October 17).

o The Legionary Territorial Assembly takes place at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan from October 30-November 1, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 29 and departure on November 2).

Today I am happy to be able to let you know who the delegates will be to the Territorial Regnum Christi Joint Assembly and the Territorial Branch Assemblies. The elected delegates of each branch are listed in descending order according to how many votes each received.

REGNUM CHRISTI LAY MEMBERS

The following Regnum Christi lay members will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly:

NAME REGION REASON FOR ATTENDANCE Donna Garrett Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Ex officio Michael Williams Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Ex officio Kerrie Rivard Atlanta North Women Elected Rebecca Teti Washington DC/Virginia/MD Women Elected Mary Williams Virtual Young Adult Women Elected Janet McLaughlin Atlanta South Women Elected Jeff Garrett Nebraska/ Iowa Men Elected Steve Grundman Washington DC/Virginia/MD Men Elected Brenner LeCompte Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Men Elected Brian Williams Virtual Young Adult Men Elected Josie Baker Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women Elected Ruben Hernandez Dallas Young Adults Elected Joe Cieply Ohio Valley Men Elected Paul Moroney Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men Elected Angela Christianson Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women Elected Jose Serrano California/Nevada Men Elected Monique Strassberger Toronto & Central/Western Ontario Women Elected Lisa Cusmano Ohio Valley Women Elected Kaira Leal Philippines/Korea/NZ/Australia Women Elected Valerie Doran Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women Elected Lauren Lagarde New Orleans Women Elected Eve Cook Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women Elected Candy Hamilton Illinois Women Elected Eileen Wieck Washington State/Oregon women Elected Mary Wolff Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Women Elected Richard Amiot Ohio Valley Men Elected Jeanne Ferguson Florida Women Elected Leah Prigge Idaho/Montana/N & S Dakota Women Elected Joan Norman Nebraska / Iowa Women Elected

SUBSTITUTES

In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order according to votes received, are:

o Jane Nagel Ohio Valley Women

o Mark Aylor Nebraska/Iowa Men

o Robert Borkowsky Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men

CONSECRATED WOMEN OF REGNUM CHRISTI

The following Consecrated Women will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi:

NAME CAPACITY REASON FOR ATTENDANCE Nancy Nohrden Territorial Director Ex officio Michelle Reiff Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Naoise Johnston Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Lucia Ochoa Member of the Territorial Council Ex officio Joan Kingsland Member of the Territorial Council Ex officio Lauren Hakesworth Delegate Elected Daire Ryan Delegate Elected Kathleen Murphy Delegate Elected Glory Darbellay Delegate Elected Maria Knuth Delegate Elected Lorli Pregel Delegate Elected Betty Rivera Delegate Elected Adrienne Rowles Delegate Elected Yvonne Nuxoll Delegate Elected

SUBSTITUTES

In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o Tammy Grady

o Taniele Tucker

LEGIONARIES OF CHRIST

The following Legionaries will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Legionary Territorial Assembly:

NAME CAPACITY REASON FOR ATTENDANCE Fr. John Connor Territorial Director Ex officio Fr. Charles Sikorsky Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Fr. Matthew van Smoorenburg Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Fr. Kevin Meehan Member of the Territorial Council Ex officio Fr. Shawn Aaron Member of the Territorial Council Ex officio Fr. Michael Brisson Secretary of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio Fr. Frank Formolo Territorial Administrator of Regnum Christi Ex officio Fr. David Daly Delegate Elected – College of Superiors Fr. Peter Hopkins Delegate Elected – College of Superiors Fr. Martin Connor Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. John Bartunek Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Scott Reilly Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Jason Smith Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Daniel Brandenburg Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. John Hopkins Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Edward Hopkins Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Owen Kearns Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. John Paul Durán Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. John Pietropaoli Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Robert Presutti Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors Fr. Matthew Summe Delegate Elected – College of Non-Superiors

ADDITIONAL LEGIONARY DELEGATE FOR LEGIONARY TERRITORIAL ASSEMBLY

Since Fr. John Pietropaoli, as the territorial prefect of studies. will participate ex officio at the Legionary Territorial Assembly, and not as an elected delegate, Fr. Donal O’Keeffe, the Legionary with the next highest number of votes after the delegates named above, will act as the twelfth Legionary delegate elected by the College of Non-Superiors to the Legionary Territorial Assembly.

SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF SUPERIORS

In case elected delegates from the college of superiors are hindered from participating at any of the assemblies, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o Fr. Kenneth Leblanc

o Fr. Steven Reilly.

SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF NON-SUPERIORS

In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o Fr. Donal O’Keeffe

o Fr. Bruce Wren

o Fr. Lorenzo Gomez

In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Legionary Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are

o Fr. Bruce Wren

o Fr. Lorenzo Gomez

Please keep all of the delegates in your prayers, that the Holy Spirit may enlighten and strengthen them for their important service at the assemblies.

God bless you!

Yours in Christ and the Legion,

Fr. John Connor, LC

Territorial Director

Regnum Christi, North American Territory