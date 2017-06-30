Elected Delegates Announced
Thy Kingdom Come!
Prot. NA-RC 51-2017
Class. III.7.6
To the Regnum Christi members and the Legionaries of Christ of the North American Territory
Dear friends in Christ,
I hope that you are doing well on this last day of the Octave of the Sacred Heart of Jesus!
As you know we have three territorial assemblies coming up in October:
o The Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly takes place at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from October 7-9, 2017, inclusive (with arrival on October 6 and departure October 10).
o The Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi will be held at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan, from October 13-16, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 12 and departure on October 17).
o The Legionary Territorial Assembly takes place at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan from October 30-November 1, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 29 and departure on November 2).
Today I am happy to be able to let you know who the delegates will be to the Territorial Regnum Christi Joint Assembly and the Territorial Branch Assemblies. The elected delegates of each branch are listed in descending order according to how many votes each received.
REGNUM CHRISTI LAY MEMBERS
The following Regnum Christi lay members will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly:
|
NAME
|
REGION
|
REASON FOR ATTENDANCE
|
Donna Garrett
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio
|
Ex officio
|
Michael Williams
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio
|
Ex officio
|
Kerrie Rivard
|
Atlanta North Women
|
Elected
|
Rebecca Teti
|
Washington DC/Virginia/MD Women
|
Elected
|
Mary Williams
|
Virtual Young Adult Women
|
Elected
|
Janet McLaughlin
|
Atlanta South Women
|
Elected
|
Jeff Garrett
|
Nebraska/ Iowa Men
|
Elected
|
Steve Grundman
|
Washington DC/Virginia/MD Men
|
Elected
|
Brenner LeCompte
|
Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Men
|
Elected
|
Brian Williams
|
Virtual Young Adult Men
|
Elected
|
Josie Baker
|
Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women
|
Elected
|
Ruben Hernandez
|
Dallas Young Adults
|
Elected
|
Joe Cieply
|
Ohio Valley Men
|
Elected
|
Paul Moroney
|
Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men
|
Elected
|
Angela Christianson
|
Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women
|
Elected
|
Jose Serrano
|
California/Nevada Men
|
Elected
|
Monique Strassberger
|
Toronto & Central/Western Ontario Women
|
Elected
|
Lisa Cusmano
|
Ohio Valley Women
|
Elected
|
Kaira Leal
|
Philippines/Korea/NZ/Australia Women
|
Elected
|
Valerie Doran
|
Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women
|
Elected
|
Lauren Lagarde
|
New Orleans Women
|
Elected
|
Eve Cook
|
Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women
|
Elected
|
Candy Hamilton
|
Illinois Women
|
Elected
|
Eileen Wieck
|
Washington State/Oregon women
|
Elected
|
Mary Wolff
|
Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Women
|
Elected
|
Richard Amiot
|
Ohio Valley Men
|
Elected
|
Jeanne Ferguson
|
Florida Women
|
Elected
|
Leah Prigge
|
Idaho/Montana/N & S Dakota Women
|
Elected
|
Joan Norman
|
Nebraska / Iowa Women
|
Elected
SUBSTITUTES
In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order according to votes received, are:
o Jane Nagel Ohio Valley Women
o Mark Aylor Nebraska/Iowa Men
o Robert Borkowsky Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men
CONSECRATED WOMEN OF REGNUM CHRISTI
The following Consecrated Women will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi:
|
NAME
|
CAPACITY
|
REASON FOR ATTENDANCE
|
Nancy Nohrden
|
Territorial Director
|
Ex officio
|
Michelle Reiff
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee
|
Ex officio
|
Naoise Johnston
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee
|
Ex officio
|
Lucia Ochoa
|
Member of the Territorial Council
|
Ex officio
|
Joan Kingsland
|
Member of the Territorial Council
|
Ex officio
|
Lauren Hakesworth
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Daire Ryan
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Kathleen Murphy
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Glory Darbellay
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Maria Knuth
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Lorli Pregel
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Betty Rivera
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Adrienne Rowles
|
Delegate
|
Elected
|
Yvonne Nuxoll
|
Delegate
|
Elected
SUBSTITUTES
In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:
o Tammy Grady
o Taniele Tucker
LEGIONARIES OF CHRIST
The following Legionaries will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Legionary Territorial Assembly:
|
NAME
|
CAPACITY
|
REASON FOR ATTENDANCE
|
Fr. John Connor
|
Territorial Director
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Charles Sikorsky
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Matthew van Smoorenburg
|
Member of the RC Territorial Committee
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Kevin Meehan
|
Member of the Territorial Council
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Shawn Aaron
|
Member of the Territorial Council
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Michael Brisson
|
Secretary of the RC Territorial Committee
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. Frank Formolo
|
Territorial Administrator of Regnum Christi
|
Ex officio
|
Fr. David Daly
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Superiors
|
Fr. Peter Hopkins
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Superiors
|
Fr. Martin Connor
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. John Bartunek
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Scott Reilly
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Jason Smith
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Daniel Brandenburg
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. John Hopkins
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Edward Hopkins
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Owen Kearns
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. John Paul Durán
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. John Pietropaoli
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Robert Presutti
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
|
Fr. Matthew Summe
|
Delegate
|
Elected – College of Non-Superiors
ADDITIONAL LEGIONARY DELEGATE FOR LEGIONARY TERRITORIAL ASSEMBLY
Since Fr. John Pietropaoli, as the territorial prefect of studies. will participate ex officio at the Legionary Territorial Assembly, and not as an elected delegate, Fr. Donal O’Keeffe, the Legionary with the next highest number of votes after the delegates named above, will act as the twelfth Legionary delegate elected by the College of Non-Superiors to the Legionary Territorial Assembly.
SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF SUPERIORS
In case elected delegates from the college of superiors are hindered from participating at any of the assemblies, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:
o Fr. Kenneth Leblanc
o Fr. Steven Reilly.
SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF NON-SUPERIORS
In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:
o Fr. Donal O’Keeffe
o Fr. Bruce Wren
o Fr. Lorenzo Gomez
In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Legionary Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are
o Fr. Bruce Wren
o Fr. Lorenzo Gomez
Please keep all of the delegates in your prayers, that the Holy Spirit may enlighten and strengthen them for their important service at the assemblies.
God bless you!
Yours in Christ and the Legion,
Fr. John Connor, LC
Territorial Director
Regnum Christi, North American Territory