30 Jun 2017

Elected Delegates Announced

Thy Kingdom Come!

Prot. NA-RC 51-2017
Class. III.7.6

To the Regnum Christi members and the Legionaries of Christ of the North American Territory

Dear friends in Christ,

I hope that you are doing well on this last day of the Octave of the Sacred Heart of Jesus!

As you know we have three territorial assemblies coming up in October:

o   The Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly takes place at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from October 7-9, 2017, inclusive (with arrival on October 6 and departure October 10).

o   The Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi will be held at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan, from October 13-16, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 12 and departure on October 17).

o   The Legionary Territorial Assembly takes place at Queen of the Family Retreat Center in Oxford, Michigan from October 30-November 1, 2017 inclusive (with arrival on October 29 and departure on November 2).

Today I am happy to be able to let you know who the delegates will be to the Territorial Regnum Christi Joint Assembly and the Territorial Branch Assemblies. The elected delegates of each branch are listed in descending order according to how many votes each received.

REGNUM CHRISTI LAY MEMBERS

The following Regnum Christi lay members will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly:

NAME

REGION

REASON FOR ATTENDANCE

Donna Garrett

Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio

Ex officio

Michael Williams

Member of the RC Territorial Committee Ex officio

Ex officio

Kerrie Rivard

Atlanta North Women

Elected

Rebecca Teti

Washington DC/Virginia/MD Women

Elected

Mary Williams

Virtual Young Adult Women

Elected

Janet McLaughlin

Atlanta  South Women

Elected

Jeff Garrett

Nebraska/ Iowa Men

Elected

Steve Grundman

Washington DC/Virginia/MD Men

Elected

Brenner LeCompte

Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Men

Elected

Brian Williams

Virtual Young Adult Men

Elected

Josie Baker

Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women

Elected

Ruben Hernandez

Dallas Young Adults

Elected

Joe Cieply

Ohio Valley Men

Elected

Paul Moroney

Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men

Elected

Angela  Christianson

Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women

Elected

Jose Serrano

California/Nevada Men

Elected

Monique Strassberger

Toronto & Central/Western Ontario Women

Elected

Lisa Cusmano

Ohio Valley Women

Elected

Kaira Leal

Philippines/Korea/NZ/Australia Women

Elected

Valerie Doran

Calgary /British Columbia/Alaska Women

Elected

Lauren Lagarde

New Orleans Women

Elected

Eve Cook

Dallas/Austin/Oklahoma/Arkansas Women

Elected

Candy Hamilton

Illinois Women

Elected

Eileen Wieck

Washington State/Oregon women

Elected

Mary Wolff

Tri-State (NYC/CT/NJ) Women

Elected

Richard Amiot

Ohio Valley Men

Elected

Jeanne Ferguson

Florida Women

Elected

Leah Prigge

Idaho/Montana/N & S Dakota Women

Elected

Joan Norman

Nebraska / Iowa Women

Elected

SUBSTITUTES

In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order according to votes received, are:

o   Jane Nagel                       Ohio Valley Women

o   Mark Aylor                     Nebraska/Iowa Men

o   Robert Borkowsky     Calgary/British Columbia/Alaska Men

CONSECRATED WOMEN OF REGNUM CHRISTI

The following Consecrated Women will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Territorial Assembly for the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi:

NAME

CAPACITY

REASON FOR ATTENDANCE

Nancy Nohrden

Territorial Director

Ex officio

Michelle Reiff

Member of the RC Territorial Committee

Ex officio

Naoise Johnston

Member of the RC Territorial Committee

Ex officio

Lucia Ochoa

Member of the Territorial Council

Ex officio

Joan Kingsland

Member of the Territorial Council

Ex officio

Lauren Hakesworth

Delegate

Elected

Daire Ryan

Delegate

Elected

Kathleen Murphy

Delegate

Elected

Glory Darbellay

Delegate

Elected

Maria Knuth

Delegate

Elected

Lorli Pregel

Delegate

Elected

Betty Rivera

Delegate

Elected

Adrienne Rowles

Delegate

Elected

Yvonne Nuxoll

Delegate

Elected

SUBSTITUTES

In case elected delegates are hindered from participating at the Joint Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o   Tammy Grady

o   Taniele Tucker

LEGIONARIES OF CHRIST

The following Legionaries will be attending both the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly and the Legionary Territorial Assembly:

NAME

CAPACITY

REASON FOR ATTENDANCE

Fr. John Connor

Territorial Director

Ex officio

Fr. Charles Sikorsky

Member of the RC Territorial Committee

Ex officio

Fr. Matthew van Smoorenburg

Member of the RC Territorial Committee

Ex officio

Fr. Kevin Meehan

Member of the Territorial Council

Ex officio

Fr. Shawn Aaron

Member of the Territorial Council

Ex officio

Fr. Michael Brisson

Secretary of the RC Territorial Committee

Ex officio

Fr. Frank Formolo

Territorial Administrator of Regnum Christi

Ex officio

Fr. David Daly

Delegate

Elected – College of Superiors

Fr. Peter Hopkins

Delegate

Elected – College of Superiors

Fr. Martin Connor

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. John Bartunek

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Scott Reilly

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Jason Smith

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Daniel Brandenburg

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. John Hopkins

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Edward Hopkins

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Owen Kearns

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. John Paul Durán

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. John Pietropaoli

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Robert Presutti

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

Fr. Matthew Summe

Delegate

Elected – College of Non-Superiors

 

ADDITIONAL LEGIONARY DELEGATE FOR LEGIONARY TERRITORIAL ASSEMBLY

Since Fr. John Pietropaoli, as the territorial prefect of studies. will participate ex officio at the Legionary Territorial Assembly, and not as an elected delegate, Fr. Donal O’Keeffe, the Legionary with the next highest number of votes after the delegates named above, will act as the twelfth Legionary delegate elected by the College of Non-Superiors to the Legionary Territorial Assembly.

SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF SUPERIORS

In case elected delegates from the college of superiors are hindered from participating at any of the assemblies, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o   Fr. Kenneth Leblanc

o   Fr. Steven Reilly.

SUBSTITUTES FROM LEGIONARY COLLEGE OF NON-SUPERIORS

In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Regnum Christi Joint Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are:

o   Fr. Donal O’Keeffe

o   Fr. Bruce Wren

o   Fr. Lorenzo Gomez

In case elected delegates from the college of non-superiors are hindered from participating in the Legionary Territorial Assembly, the substitutes, in order of votes received, are

o   Fr. Bruce Wren

o   Fr. Lorenzo Gomez

Please keep all of the delegates in your prayers, that the Holy Spirit may enlighten and strengthen them for their important service at the assemblies.

 

God bless you!

Yours in Christ and the Legion,

 

 

 

 

Fr. John Connor, LC

Territorial Director

Regnum Christi, North American Territory

