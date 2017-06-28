Encountering the Joy of the Gospel with the Bishops of America

In an unprecedented gathering coming up next week in Orlando Florida, the USCCB is gathering all dioceses and many Movements, ministries and Catholic institutions to come together for 3 days of prayer and alignment in how we are living as missionary disciples in the American Catholic Church.

The event, called The Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America is an invitation only event that will bring thousands of bishops, priests, religious and lay people to hear speakers including Timothy Cardinal Dolan (Archdiocese of New York), Daniel Cardinal DiNardo (Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston), Seán Cardinal O’Malley (Archdiocese of Boston) and Donald Cardinal Wuerl (Archdiocese of Washington). The days will have a mix of plenary and key note addresses and small group breakouts.

Using Pope Francis’ Evangelii Gaudium as its program, the convocation will have three rounds of small group breakouts which will go into depth on the pressing issues that are most critical in the landscape of the Church in the United States as well as examining ministry in the ‘peripheries’ and practical applications of missionary discipleship.

About 15 members of Regnum Christi including legionaries, consecrated and lay people, will be attending as the invited delegation for the Movement. Other Regnum Christi members are also attending with their own dioceses.

Fr. John Connor LC who will be leading Regnum Christi’s delegation in Orlando said “It’s beautiful to see the Church coming together like this, in a very unique way, and we are experiencing something that hasn’t been seen in the church- this effort to bring the Movements together, to bring Catholic leaders together to discuss and to plan evangelization as one country. It’s really absolutely fantastic. We all feel that the basis of this event, Evangelii Gaudium, is so consistent with our own spirituality and with what Christ is calling the Movement to do to help the Church form missionary disciples to bring the Gospel into the culture.” He also said that he looks forward to meeting other Movements, dioceses and groups from around the country and learning about how God is calling them to evangelize and how we can build communion together.

EWTN will broadcast the Masses and plenary sessions live. The schedule can be found here.

The Regnum Christi Delegation will be blogging from the event at http://live.regnumchristi.org/.