A Father’s Job is Never Ordinary

As we approach Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, Fr Steven Reilly LC reflects on lessons learned from his earthly father – with inspirations for all of us.

I think of my dad getting up every day and going to the factory…

Of course, we kids didn’t always know what that meant in terms of sacrifice. Let’s just say our work ethic needed some encouragement.

We were taught that sometimes we had to do things that we really didn’t enjoy. To a kid, that’s a huge revelation.

Dad helped us to learn that lesson. How many times I heard him say, “Do you think I like going to work?”

That’s the lesson of the daily cross. It’s something we carry, not because we like it, but because we love someone.

When I was growing up, my teeth were pretty scary. I had an overbite that made me look like a cartoon character. My sister was also having orthodontic issues. So both of us had to get braces. That was a shock to the household budget.

So my dad took another job, at another factory across town. We had one car, so my mom would take us kids in the car and wait for him to come out. Dad would get in and the car was turned into a Superman phone booth; he would change into the other factory uniform while my mom zoomed us across town.

Those were exciting rides!

Our daily crosses are baked into the lives. Getting rid of them would be like trying to take the eggs out of a cake.

What is our attitude? Am I angry about them? Am I frustrated? Do they crush me?

Jesus is the one we need to look too. He can show us how to carry the cross.

If you are ever in New York and go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there’s one painting you need to look for: Christ Carrying his Cross, by the famous Spanish artist of the 16th century, El Greco.

When I found it there, I had to just stand and contemplate. His face communicates an awe-inspiring, peace. Why is that? He looks like he is carrying and embracing the cross at the same time

(We can carry our cross, but we might not be embracing it)

His eyes are gazing ahead and to the heavens. (He looks both at Calvary Hill and His Father. Calvary is an expression of his love for the Father.)

He does not look bent over by the cross. The cross that is embraced is not crippling, but ennobling.

For me that was a real lesson. Our crosses are not meant to leave us flattened. In reality, they are lifting us up.

There is a beautiful phrase in Latin that captures this, “Per Crucem ad Lucem.” Through the cross to the light.

So as we carry our cross, let’s look to our Father in Heaven. He has a beautiful plan for our eternal glory…Per crucem ad lucem. If we try even now to assimilate this reality, then we get glimpses of that light even now.

Those are the consolations that we receive when we realize that the God has or will reward our sacrifices. He has the plan. Per crucem ad lucem.

Thank God for our fathers. God has given us many gifts through them. Let’s pray that they be given his grace and blessing, in this life and in the next.