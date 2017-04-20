Fatima, Lourdes and the Shrines of Spain

RC Pilgrimages will conduct a 14-day Pilgrimage under the spiritual guidance of Fr Todd Arsenault LC, October 15-30, 2017.

You can celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima, the site of the events of 1917 in which three shepherd children, Lúcia Santos and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco, witnessed apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary on 13 May 1917 and on the 13th day of the following five months.

The sanctuary built to commemorate these events is dominated by the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, a magnificent church that overlooks a large open plaza where millions of pilgrims gather throughout the year.

In addition, pilgrims will visit and explore many magnificent and captivating historic towns and cities throughout Catholic Spain and southern France. This is a unique pilgrimage not to be missed!

Mass will be celebrated, often privately with the group, each day of the pilgrimage.

Click here for details and for more information contact: RC Pilgrimages, Jennifer Downs 905-466-8396, rcpilgrimages@gmail.com