First Regnum Christi Young Adults Convention makes all things new

“For me, the conference reminded me how big of a role RC has played in shaping my spirituality. Even though I am not an RC member, I am forever indebted to the movement for my drive to be a faith leader in my community.” – Thomas Moroney (Ontario, Canada)

This isn’t your parent’s Regnum Christi, but exudes the Movement’s charism just the same.

Through the theme of the convention, “Behold, I Make All Things New,” 120 participants sought to transmit the renewal that the entire movement has been going through as well as the renewal that comes through vibrant and zealous young members. The spirit of openness during the convention provided an atmosphere where the members who still felt weak and hurt could continue on their path of healing and members who were energetic and hopeful could share their dreams towards building the future. Non Regnum Christi members commented often how they were welcomed so warmly.

The first National Regnum Christ young adults convention took place in Dallas, Texas from June 9—11. The participants enjoyed food and lodging at the University of Dallas and had conferences and prayers at our Regnum Christi school, the Highlands School, which was adjacent to the university. Participants hailed from 15 states and Canada to share in a charismatic experience unique to their vocation in Regnum Christi. Ages ranged between 18 and 36. A third of the group were non-Regnum Christi members who sought to better understand what Regnum Christi is and begin or continue on a path of discernment within Regnum Christi.

Fr John Connor LC, territorial director for North America, challenged the attendees in his keynote address: Generation. Reactions to that message suggest the young RC members and friends are ready to bring their faith into the world.

“I didn’t realize how dry I was until I came to this convention. Now I go back renewed! I’m ready to give more to Christ through my mission and to renew those around me,” said Jose Luis Gomez.

“What a blessing to have attended the Young Adults Regnum Christi Convention this weekend! It was such a well-organized event with very knowledgeable and inspiring speakers, great opportunities for fellowship, and a fun-filled night out on the town. We not only learned more about Regnum Christi, and what it means to be a member, but also were also challenged, encouraged, and ignited to live out our responsibility to spread “The Good News” daily,” said Rosita Zubieta. “During the beautiful weekend, I received confirmation of my call to the Regnum Christi movement as I looked back on my life and realized all of the “clues” God placed before me leading up to my incorporation.”

Quin Bowen described his experience:

“When I first arrived at the convention, I didn’t know anyone. I sat down at the first dinner by myself, feeling a bit discouraged. But it wasn’t long before a young guy came up to me and invited me to sit with him and his friends. Instantly I was welcomed in by a group of Regnum Christi members who were extremely friendly and easy to talk to. My preexisting attitude of doubt was immediately replaced with excitement and optimism. Being a recent college graduate, there are many unknowns about what comes next in my life. In addition to searching for the right job, I have been looking for a new spiritual home after leaving my campus ministry. But after this weekend, God has laid all the fear and anxiety in my mind to rest. “

Attendees chose between two tracks: one for college students and another for young professionals. There were ample opportunities for the college students to interact with their older RC brothers and sisters especially to seek their advice and receive testimony of how to live out the charism after college. One of the big questions that arose over the weekend was how to live out the charism when many of them are in cities where they are the only member or the members are their parents age and therefore they do not feel connected. While they seek answers, they will continue sharing prayers, events and best practices on the whatsapp group originally created for announcements during the convention.