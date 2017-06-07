Fr Benjamin Clariond, LC: A Proposal for reading the Draft Statutes of Regnum Christi

On May 23, 2017, Regnum Christi members received the draft of the General Statutes of Regnum Christi. It’s the fruit of prayer, discernment, study, analysis, dialogue and confrontation, which has lasted for years. Now we find ourselves in a time in which we are called to study all that came before and offer our comments. But, viewing the text and its appendices, a question arises… Where do I start?

I hope to make some recommendations in this article on how to get the most out of reading the draft statutes, and personal and team reflection on them. I also offer a guide which can help prepare us for the territorial assemblies which will happen in a few months. This guide was prepared by a Legionary in my community. I’ve taken the liberty of making some adaptations and sharing it.

Some Recommendations

Before beginning to read the statues’ text, it’s good to be reminded of process that composed it and the document’s nature.

The starting point for the draft was the Statutes of Regnum Christi approved by the Holy See in 2004. We added input that Legionaries, Consecrated Women and Lay Consecrated Men made during the revision process of Constitutions and writing of the statutes of the consecrated branches. We also took into account the General Chapter of the Legion and the General Assemblies of the lay consecrated branches. The conclusions of the lay members renewal process, beginning in October 2014 and ending with the international convention in June 2016 also went into writing the draft. Finally, we were inspired by recent papal teaching on movements.

This is a document written by a team and endorsed by the General Committee of Regnum Christi, but all Regnum Christi members have been able to participate in this redaction, in one way or another. Now we have another occasion to participate in preparation for the territorial and general assemblies which will present it to the Holy See for approval.

The nature of official Statutes is a juridical text that helps protect the vocation and identity of the movement. The first thing a statue of a movement should do is explain its nature, end, spirit and character, as well as its healthy traditions. This, the Code of Canon Law calls “patrimony”, which is the word used in place of “charism,” which is a term with many different meanings.

A statute must also give norms for government and administration of the movement including the practices of members, how they incorporate and their formation. It should harmonize spiritual and juridical elements without multiplying norms unnecessarily. It is a key text for the life of the Movement, but doesn’t get into too many details because it should be sufficiently open to have value in different countries and cultures, and last over time. You can read canons 578 and 587 of the Code of Canon Law if you want to go deeper on this point.

Having this clear, it’s helpful to come to the text realizing that each of us has some preferences and previous interpretations. On the Sunday when my community discussed the draft, one person working in administration was interested in sustainability; another, in making sure the government was flexible; another in the family spirit of the lay members; and finally one in the collaboration of the various branches in the locality… These are all correct and good. But it helps to be able to listen to each other to detect blind-spots we can each have…

It is also good to read the Draft with the desire to understand what is being proposed and the values it seeks to protect. The Appendices can help. But, again, speaking with others, including those in other branches and vocations can be quite illuminating. If you don’t understand: ask, study, consult.

It helps to be aware that the work of the Holy Spirit isn’t a political exercise, and that we must listen to Him as he speaks through our brothers and sisters and through our history. We want to better understand the gift of God in Regnum Christi so that we can go deeper in it, and create the conditions necessary so that it responds to God, flowers and bears fruit.

Infographic of this guide for reading the draft General Statutes of Regnum Christi

A guide for reading

Getting down to brass tacks, the Draft can be read in four steps.

Step 1: Read and reflect on the 1st and 2nd part of the Draft Statutes (chapters 1-7), where the principle patrimony or charism of the Movement is described: nature, members, general lines of spirituality and apostolic action, etc. During this reading, ask yourself if this corresponds essentially (not exhaustively) to the identity of Regnum Christi.

“Yes”: move onto step 2

“No”: identify what isn’t necessary and explain why, or identify what is missing and explain why, justifying what should be changed, preferably by using the statutes of 2004 or other official texts of Regnum Christi

Step 2: Read and reflect on the 3rd part of the Draft Statutes (chapters 8-12) and appendix 2 (which describes the possible canonical configurations and why a federation was chosen). During this reading, ask yourself if this solution regarding canonical structure – a federation as it described in the Draft, is the best to protect and promote the charism of the movement (analyzed in step 1) within the options permitted by Canon law.

“Yes”: move onto step 3

“Yes, but in needs amendments”: explain what amendments and for what motives, if possible in the form of a textual proposal.

“No”: explain why not, giving canonical, historical, and charismatic reasons; propose a new alternative canonical structure, from among the possibilities that the Code of Canon Law currently gives (third order, association of the faithful, etc.).

Step 3: Assuming a federation is the best formula to protect and promote the charism of the movement, both for the whole of Regnum Christi and for each branch, ask yourself if the Draft Statutes are now complete and perfect or if they require some amendments (changes, deletion of numbers, modifications, small additions, etc.).

“Yes, it’s now complete and can be approved”: move onto step 4

“Yes, it’s good as a start but needs amendments”: Identify the themes or numbers that should change and give reasons. Unlike step 1, where we looked at unnecessary or missing items, here we speak of modifications to numbers in the proposed Draft. Some themes that might need amendments or deeper explanation: Relating to the identity and spirituality (Chapters 1-4, Appendix 3). Membership and promise of availability (Chapters 5-7, Appendix 4). Themes of government: directors and presidency of the federation at a general and territorial level. The locality. The autonomy and economic viability of each of the consecrated branches of the federation (Chapter 11).

It would be best if the proposals for change included the intended consequences and seek harmony and internal coherence with the text.

Step 4: Share your own conclusions with other members of the Movement, in particular with those who will participate in the territorial assemblies. Continue the conversation and ask for light from the Holy Spirit in order to revive the gift of God in us.

Now it’s time to read and reflect on the draft General Statutes of Regnum Christi on your own and in teams. They are

Fr Benjamin Clariond, LC is a Legionary priest from Monterrey, Mexico ordained in 2004. He is the Communications director for Regnum Christi and the Legion of Christ.