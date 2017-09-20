Fr Brett Taira, LC on the Priesthood: Year One

At 11 a.m. on August 6, 2016, Brett Taira found himself at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Michigan City, Indiana. He and six other men were ordained transitional deacons by His Excellency, Donald Hying, Bishop of Gary.

As Legionary Brothers, the seven have prepared many years for this moment. Each had a unique path, unique talents, unique challenges. But in light of his background, Deacon Brett’s story might be the most unlikely.

Of course, that August morning was only the penultimate step in his priestly journey. The final step came a few months later. On December 10, 2016, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican ordained 36 legionaries of Christ to the priesthood in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, including now Fr Brett Taira LC.

Did the clouds part, angels sing and rays of heavenly light engulf Fr Brett that December day? Perhaps not…but his life changed and would remain forever changed.

“It is like the difference between carrying someone else’s baby and carrying your own child,” Fr Brett said. “Same smell, same weight, same texture – but when it is your own baby, you have the responsibility.

“When you are a deacon, you are up there on the altar, inches away from the priest but you’re just assisting, it is his mass. But when you are the priest you realize the mass depends on you, that people rely on you, that you are the one standing in the place of Christ. That is a huge responsibility.”

Fr Brett had what he calls a “Eucharistic Moment” while celebrating Palm Sunday this year. When the service reached the point when Jesus dies on the cross and everyone kneels, it seemed like everyone kept kneeling for a long time. Actually, they did…until he realized that the congregation wasn’t going to stand up until he did. It was hardly the end of the world and he is grateful that he hasn’t made any serious errors while celebrating mass.

Although a priest serves many roles, from celebrating mass to baptizing babies, Fr Brett’s first official “job” as a Legionary is assistant chaplain to the men’s and women’s sections of Regnum Christi in Chicago. (It should be pointed out that since there isn’t a “Chaplain” he is for the most part assisting himself.)

In years past, most section directors were Legionaries; today, most are lay members of Regnum Christi. Fr Brett explained that this allows him to focus more on the spiritual support the lay members need, rather than trying to make directive decisions. The lay directors are just that: directors. (But he will offer his opinion while not taking on the role of “shadow” section director.)

Having said that, he does have a key leadership/directive role as Regnum Christi Director for the Chicago Locality. This makes him the chair of the locality committee, which has representatives of all branches of the movement in the locality (Legionaries, Consecrated Woman, Lay Members), as well as representatives of the major apostolates, including Everest Academy and East Lake Academy.

The committee meets 4-5 times a year to create a calendar for the year, coordinate activities and look for opportunities to collaborate so that Regnum Christi can better serve the Church.

“The local director’s job is really about fostering cooperation and communion within Regnum Christi and with others in the local Church,” Fr Brett said. “This requires lots of communication, building bridges between the branches and our members.”

Fr Brett acknowledges that in the “old days” Regnum Christi members were encouraged to take a bold view of apostolic opportunity; many of those efforts were unsustainable. But today, he believes we may have become too risk averse; there always will be an element of uncertainty in any new venture.

“We’re called to step out of the boat and walk on the water,” he said. “Sometimes we have to get wet.”

He said that Chicago, like some other Regnum Christi localities, has a strong core of veteran members that needs to attract the millennial generation. So, how would he propose Regnum Christi to a millennial?”

“They will be able to discover Christ’s mission for themselves and for this city, largely through mission work and serving others,” he said. “It is all about service and evangelizing – and changing culture.”

Fr Brett said we can’t be only about retreats and reflections to just serve our own people. In fact, the retreats that attracted people a decade or two ago, likely wouldn’t draw millennials. Thus, the mission approach to get them involved and make a difference. And many of the people we will attract will be early in their Catholic formation, which will require patience and understanding from long-time members.

As a first-year priest, Fr Brett has many first experiences, some joyful and some sobering. He has yet to celebrate a wedding, but he has administered the anointing of the sick to someone approaching death – and offered comfort to the family. And he has performed a couple funeral masses.

And of course, he hears confessions. How does someone prepare for that?

“We take a course in Rome, so we get all theology and theory, what sins can you absolve and which are reserved to the bishop,” he explained. “Of course, in this country, a priest can handle most things. For example, most dioceses have already granted to all priests the faculty to absolve the sin of abortion.

“We also have a course where we go into the very practical parts of the process, look at case studies and do actual role-playing exercises. I think there is a tendency with those of us who are new priests to get too involved when hearing confessions, wanting to fix people and their problems. A priest isn’t a therapist. We’re there explicitly to share God’s mercy.”

Fr Brett admits he is new on the job and has a lot to learn. But he is determined to be a channel of that mercy and help others to find the mission God has for their lives.

Fr Brett Taira L.C. was born in Santa Barbara, CA. Raised Buddhist he converted to Catholicism in 2002. In 2004 he received a B.A. in Electrical Engineering from Rice University in Houston. Immediately after graduation, he joined the Legionaries of Christ. He completed two years of Novitiate and one year of Humanities in Cheshire, CT. In Rome he studied philosophy for four years, receiving a B.A. and Licentiate in Philosophy from Regina Apostolorum. While in Rome he served as a guide for pilgrims, specializing in tours of the Vatican. He did his apostolic internship in Chicago from 2011-2013, working with Conquest clubs, and serving as formation instructor at Everest Academy in Lemont and East Lake Academy in Lake Forest. He returned a second time to Rome for three years to complete a B.A. in Theology at Regina Apostolorum. During the second period in Rome, he continued his role as a guide for pilgrims in addition to contributing to website development and photography projects. He returned again to Chicago in July 2016 to begin working as Assistant Chaplain to the Regnum Christi Sections of Chicago. In May 2017 he was appointed Regnum Christi Director for Chicago. In addition to his chaplaincy duties, he is responsible for directing Regnum Christi’s mission of evangelization in the locality, coordinating RC members, and safeguarding communion.