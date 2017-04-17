Fr Jacques Phillipe visits DC

Mary Corso had read a few of Jacques Phillipe’s books. She said, “One of the things I love the most about Fr. Jaques Philippe and his writings is how he is able to take deeply profound spiritual realities and present them in an incredibly clear and accessible way.” After hearing Father was coming to Washington, Mary quickly signed up to attend and hoped to learn more in his presentation.

In his talk, Fr. Phillipe described King St. Louis’ dialogue with Christ on prayer which touched Mary profoundly. Father described how King laments to Christ about his struggles to pray well, and Our Lord responds: “You want to pray like a saint, but I ask you to pray like a poor man.”

At that, Mary saw her own prayer: how she got frustrated with humble prayers. She said, “It is so consoling that Our Lord desires our poor prayers, and calls us to persevere in them.”

After the talk, Mary felt inspired to ask for a personal blessing, but she was a little nervous, as he’d given the whole group a blessing. She heard him distinctly say, “Let her know how much the Father loves her,” as he blessed her.

Mary was one of about 900 people who met with Jacques Phillipe at one of his events in the Washington DC area March 18-26. He gave one presentation to a parish, met with the local Legionaries, and had six events at Our Lady of Bethesda retreat center for various groups. At the retreat center, he gave reflections specifically for men and women, a retreat for couples and a prayer workshop.

The visit was organized by local Regnum Christi members and concluded an extended visit Fr Jacques had made to the United States. Fr Jacques had visited Our Lady of Bethesda back in January to relax before his demanding lecture circuit. Then he met with the new Legionary priests doing a spiritual direction course.

Jacques Phillipe is a member of the Community of the Beatitudes in France and is known as a master of the spiritual life having written a few modern classics like Interior Freedom.