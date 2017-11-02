Get Ready for the ECYD Experience!

The ECYD support team for North America is in high gear preparing for the 3rd annual ECYD week, to be held Feb 4th to 9th, 2018 in Oxford, MI.

Participants in the first two ECYD Week events in 2016 and 2017, which are geared at ECYD formators from all branches of the movement, have described the week as impressive in its uniqueness and transformative in its depth. Through an experiential learning process, participants explore ideas fundamental to ECYD, pray together, and discern what God’s plan is for youth. This year’s theme is “A Deepening in the 5 Essential Elements of ECYD Life.”

ECYD Week is a blend of the pastoral and academic, an effort to interplay the mind and the heart. It consists of formative “pillars”, workshops, small group discussions and dynamics, encounters, synthesis and reflection exercises, each striving to offer in-depth content through relevant existential experiences.

Corinne Kirkpatrick, a member of the ECYD support team says, “Regnum Christi members, you are integral to this process and we are looking forward to your contributions! Please register at www.missionnetwork.com/ECYDweek so that your locality is present to discuss the latest information on ECYD – Regnum Christi’s charism as lived out by youth.” Registration is open until January 4th, 2018, with an early-bird discount until December 1st, 2017.