God’s Love for me is a Person

A few years back I had to give a homily on the feast of the Guardian Angels. There would be graduate students and theology professors attending, so I knew it had to be good. I wanted to give them a really good homily on our guardian angels.

The problem is we don’t know a lot about the guardian angels. There is a line from scripture regarding children, “for their angels in heaven always behold the face of my heavenly Father.” (Matthew 18:10) That’s about it. There are a few mentions in the catechism (336), but not much.

Trying to figure out what I would talk about in the homily, I asked myself, “Why do we have guardian angels anyway?” It would seem that God, being all-powerful and all-knowing, could take care of us just fine without any help. The Guardian Angels seem like an ‘extra’, an add-on. Are they really necessary? Can’t God do the job just as well himself? What use are they?

Then I realized I was thinking the way men think and not the way God thinks. Maybe it was keeping me from seeing the answer. If you start out by thinking about usefulness (and that is a tendency in our culture), you probably won’t be able to figure out why we have Guardian Angels. I decided I wasn’t asking the right question.

So was the right question? I realized that to understand anything that God does, we have to start out from the point of view of love. After all, St. John tells us that God is love, and it seems like the only solution he ever applies to his problems is to love more. As Christians we believe that love is the highest virtue and so that should always be our starting point, especially when trying to answer questions that have to do with spiritual things. Looking at the question from the point of view of God’s love should shed some light on it.

God loves us and he want to take care of us. I suddenly had an inspiration. Since we are made in the image and likeness of God, and his Son, himself, has become a man, when God beholds us, he sees the image of his Son. Not a great image. Not the crystal clear image he gets when he beholds his Son; but a recognizable image all the same – even in the worst of us. When the Father beholds his Son, he loves him, because he beholds the perfection of his own divine goodness in his Son. Theology teaches us that this divine love between the Father and the Son is so fertile and powerful that it in fact is a third divine person – the Holy Spirit.

And it was this idea that suddenly made me see why we must have guardian angels. If the love between the Father and the Son is so special, so potent that it is in fact a third divine person, wouldn’t something similar happen when the Father beheld the grainy, out-of-focus, but still recognizable image of his Son in each one of us? Wouldn’t it be the source of a powerful love as well, certainly not of the same quality to become another divine person, but couldn’t it be strong enough to become another being – an angelic being? When he looks at me, and sees the image of his own Son within me, imperfect as it is, there is such a response of love for me produced that it becomes my own Guardian Angel – a being that personifies the love of God for me?

I thought I was being pretty original in coming up with this until about six months later I found the same idea in one of JRR Tolkien’s letters to his son, Christopher during World War II[1]. It is exactly the same idea, but expressed in a much better way…

Tolkien told his son about how one day while he was in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, he had an insight. Seeing motes of dust floating in the sunlight coming in through a window, Tolkien saw how the dust motes were like each one of us. How each being lit up by a beam of light coming from the sun was like God directing a beam of love toward each one of us – a beam so powerful that it becomes a person – our Guardian Angel. As each beam of light is linked both to the sun and the dust mote at the same time, the Guardian Angel – God’s love for me – is present both to God and to me at the same time. The Guardian Angel doesn’t just bring God’s love to us, it IS God’s love for us, a love so strong that it becomes a person!

Like Tolkien, this idea has given me much joy and helped me to understand the depth of God’s love for each one of us in a new way. This consideration has given me many fruitful hours of prayer, especially in thanksgiving to God for all the love he has shown me in giving me my Guardian Angel, a person who is the fruit of his overflowing love for me.

This article was written by Fr. James Swanson, LC.

[1] Letter 89 in Humphrey Carpenter’s edition of Tolkien’s letters, dated 7-8 November, 1944.