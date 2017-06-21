Br Dain Scherber LC with a surprising new book of poetry

Life is demanding for a Legionary Brother preparing for the priesthood at the Legionaries’ Center for Philosophy and Theology in Rome.

The studies are challenging: philosophy, theology, apologetics, homiletics. Brothers participate in music and sports. And they have jobs to help sustain their community.

Br Dain Scherber LC is one of the Legion seminary bus drivers. He also is a poet, proved by the publishing of his first book, God’s Poetic Path: Our Journey Home to His Embrace, available at Amazon.

Br Dain was born and raised on a dairy farm in Minnesota, and is the second of 10 children. Following in his older brother’s footsteps, in 2003, he began his path to the priesthood at the age of 13 when he left home for the Legionaries of Christ’s minor seminary. It has been a daily, often silent, adventure of God’s love, ever tugging, ever pulling at the heart, leading into his embrace.

Br Dain took a break from studying, praying, and bus driving to answer a few questions about his new book:

How did you start to write poetry?

I was talking with a fellow seminarian about what it will be like when we get to Heaven. I realized how little I thought about this exciting reality and wanted to express as powerfully as possible what I imagine it will be like, so I wrote a poem. That’s how it all started: longing for Heaven. The poem I wrote on this occasion is actually the last poem of the book, Home at Last.

How would you describe the book?

The book is a collection of poems in the context of a journey that strive to put into words the experiences of God’s loving touch in life. They are experiences of joy and consolation as well as of darkness and confusion, but always experiences of his love. It is an invitation to read God’s loving rhyme in everything as he strives to gently lead us into his arms for all eternity.

What was the reaction of family, friends, teachers?

I never actually wrote the poems to share; they were really just heartbeats of love between Jesus and me, so… there was really no one besides us two to react. Later I felt that Jesus wanted me to share because he gives us these experiences to bring his love to the world through us. It isn’t about us. It doesn’t come from us, and it shouldn’t stop at us. So, I started to share some of the poems with family and friends in case they found the prayers helpful. It isn’t me. I am a country bumpkin on the road to the priesthood. It is the power of his love that impacts people.

Who are the people who inspired you?

My parents, my sister, my brother Legionaries, Jim Fair, Fr Christopher Brackett, Fr John Bartunek, Fr Benjamin Clariond, Melicia Antonio, Maria Reinagel and so many more.

Who are your favorite poets?

The Lord, the Psalmists, St Teresa of Avila, St John of the Cross, St Therese of Lisieux, St John Newman, Shakespeare, G.K. Chesterton, St Augustine, Thomas Babington Macaulay.

Where does the inspiration come from to create a particular poem?

The experience of God’s love. The Eucharist. My own childish weakness enveloped in his paternal mercy.

How do you go about writing a poem?

They normally come to me during Eucharistic adoration. I write them on little scraps of paper I find in my pocket. I don’t ever sit down to the computer to write a poem.

How long does it take?

Sometimes it takes 30 minutes. Sometimes it takes weeks.

Given all your studies and work in Rome, where do you find time to write poetry, let along create a book?

For me, putting the Lord’s wonders on paper in the most powerful way I can is a joy and a relaxation. The greatest rest is to be in the presence of the Lord in the Eucharist. That’s Heaven on earth. Most of the time, I just sit and look in silence, but sometimes the words come, so I write them down. I don’t force it out. I didn’t write the book overnight, nor did I ever intend to publish it until recently when I felt the Lord wanted to transmit its message. It developed slowly over time– hopefully like a good wine rather than a bad cheese.

What is your next project?

Learn to be a more humble and docile instrument of the Lord, spread his love, and pass my philosophy exams… On the side I would also like to write about the beauty of being a son of God and what this means in our lives.