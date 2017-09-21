Doing Good is Good for Business

This is a story about the whispers of the Holy Spirit and the eternal return on investment.

In a way, the story starts in 2008, when Peter Freissle, President of Polydeck Screen Corporation, founded His Way At Work with a simple (but not necessarily easy) mission: Inspiring and helping Business Leaders to improve their workplace by having God at the center and caring for people as He did, to create Eternal Value.

In another way, the story starts two millennia ago when Christ overcame death and gave the world a path to salvation. About this much is written.

So for present purposes, just three and a half years ago, the whispers of the Holy Spirit changed the lives of Regnum Christi members Mary Beth and Bob Sutkowski – and a company named Paragon Clinical – and His Way At Work.

The Sutkowskis, of suburban Chicagoland, have been married for 23 years and have two sons in college. Today, they are a successful, happy couple – but just a few years ago, life was a bit more stressful.

Mary Beth, a doctor and internist, reduced her work hours to spend more time with their young sons while her husband, Bob, an electrical engineer, simultaneously chose to cut back on his work to help in the care of a medical issue with one of their children. Money started getting tight and careers less predictable.

Then it seemed those whispers started to multiply and, as Mary Beth would say:

“God turned my life upside down in 14 months, as He directed me from being one medical provider, caring for the elderly, to owning a company that would supply multiple providers to do the same. Knowing I had no business background to prepare me for such a role, I humbly turned to God for direction, and He brought His Way at Work into my life, which would ultimately keep my company centered in Christ, teaching me how to love my employees like He does.”

The Holy Spirit can be rather obvious – and the Sutkowskis were listening with their hearts when the whispers came in rapid succession.

Mary Beth got a job offer from Paragon’s then owner and accepted what she thought would be an employee role.

Bob attended a meeting with some fellow Regnum Christi business leaders to hear a presentation about His Way At Work.

Mary Beth and her new boss started to have significant disagreements about how to run the business – and he decided he wanted out and offered to sell it to her.

Bob and Mary Beth decided to buy the company.

Mary Beth told her spiritual director, Fr Andre LaSana LC what was happening and he said she ought to look into this great program: His Way At Work.

This came in the wake of her asking Fr Andre to consecrate the company to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Thus, the Sutkowskis found themselves owning a company consecrated to the Sacred Heart and getting advice from a program dedicated to infusing the workplace with God.

Paragon serves nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living residences in Illinois and Indiana with:

Palliative Care Consultation

Senior Medical Management

Guideline-Driven Care and Adherence to Best Care Practices

Dedicated On-Site Nurse Practitioners Up to 7 Days Per Week

Admission RTH Risk Assessments

Quality Indicator Programs

Ongoing Educational Programs

But for the Sutkowskis – and other companies using the His Way At Work approach, it isn’t just what the organization does but how they go about it that makes the difference.

“We want to allow the Holy Spirit to be unleashed in each soul in caring for other people,” Mary Beth said.

“Placing God at the center of your company transforms it, allowing the Holy Spirit to work through a caring corporate culture where we care for our employees as He would and the love spreads throughout our community.”

The wording of the purpose and mission statements of Paragon may sound familiar, but not because you have read similar statements in business handbooks. No, it is because most of the wording springs from the Catechism and Papal Encyclicals.

Purpose: We honor God by putting the dignity of the person at the center of everything we do.

Mission: We are highly trained and compassionate nurse practitioners and physicians who partner with Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facilities to transform them into hospital-grade medical services. Our comprehensive programs help to create an environment in which our patients, employees, and partners feel valued and cared for. We honor God by putting the dignity of the person at the center of everything we do.

Those are lofty words and ring true with Catholic social teaching. But Bob points out that it isn’t just good intentions, but actions that lead to a company with God at the center.

In keeping with the His Way At Work methodology, Paragon not only says it cares about its staff, it has a Caring Team to make sure it happens. The Caring Team meets monthly and plans social and community service projects. Members come from a cross-section of the employee population and rotate on and off so there is wide participation and needs of employees can be addressed.

In addition to a “purpose” and “mission” there are Core Values at Paragon, as Mary Beth puts it: “Our Core Values of Compassion, Integrity, Clinical Excellence, Professionalism and Hope apply to our behavior with everyone we come in contact with: employees, patients and their families, vendors and all customers.”

Hope? Mary Beth says it is fundamental and she is passionate about it when talking to Paragon’s staff:

“Even if a patient has just one day to live, you can go into that room and give them hope for that day,” she says. “Working with patients who are at the end of life, suffering from chronic diseases, and often with little money, are not life situations we can ever hope to significantly change, but we can show them the love of Christ, and in doing so, will give them the hope that they deserve to know, as a child of God.”

Of course, the obvious “business” question the Sutkowskis get about all this “God in the workplace” focus is whether it is good for business. They believe it is.

“I can’t say putting God first equals XXXX dollars,” Bob says. “But I do know that many of the His Way At Work companies are doing very well financially. In our case, we’ve basically quadrupled our business in three years.

“And putting God first responds to the aspiration for happiness in the human heart, the desire to be with God in the next life. There also is the practical reality that we have low turnover and our surveys show high employee satisfaction. So the quarterly bottom line improves – but so does the eternal bottom line, the bottom line that really counts.”

Putting God front and center in a business is catching on. His Way At Work has coached more than 130 companies in almost 10 years touching more than 100,000 employees.

Dr. Mary Beth Sutkowski, Chief Medical Officer, is a board-certified internist and native of the Chicago metropolitan area. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, where she was asked to stay an additional year as chief resident. Dr. Sutkowski completed a two-year fellowship in internal medicine at Loyola University/Hines VA Hospitals and worked 13 years at Advocate’s Dreyer Medical clinic. She has held medical directorships in nursing homes and hospice. Dr. Sutkowski has helped develop medical infrastructures for skilled nursing facilities and assisted living residences in the Chicagoland area and has a passion for providing state-of-the-art medical care and medical management systems for the elderly and disabled.

Bob Sutkowski, VP of Business Operations, has more 30 years’ experience in new product development and program management. He has used his analytical approach to management to improve efficiency, ensure profitability and increase productivity contributing to Paragon’s growth. Prior to Paragon, Bob worked at Life Fitness in various technical and management roles including managing an engineering group. Bob graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor and Master degrees in electrical engineering. He also has completed graduate work in control theory and has training in the Lean Six Sigma methodology and project management.