Holy Week Missions 2017

Hundreds of Regnum Christi young people (and some not so young) spent Holy Week as missionaries. Their activities range from knocking on doors to living Stations of the Cross. They carried a simple message of mercy and faith.

Other Regnum Christi missionaries carried the message in Mexico, Haiti, Central America, South America and Europe. This is simple, direct, honest evangelization.

The North American Territory turned out in strength for missions this year. Twelve cities on the continent participated. And our colleagues in Manila (yes, the Philippines are in our territory) conducted major youth and family missions.

Missionary work can be fun and inspiring, especially with a crowd of friends during Holy Week. But as the New York RC blogger reports:

All night long, the neighborhood is bustling with missionary activity. Plenty of Judas’ out there, mostly in the form of “devout atheists”, as they now describe themselves, pushing back against the spiritual assault they’re feeling. And many more Peters, followers who may have fallen in one way or another, but reaching out a hand to the Lord, looking for a way back. The vast majority are somewhere in between, just as Msgr. Sakano had predicted souls with their many layers on, going about their business until the meet us. We help them grow lighter.

Writing for Regnum Christi Live, Jim Fair said:

Unlike Christians in North Korea and Somalia, our North America missionaries aren’t afraid of dying in the streets this week. But they will face ridicule, maybe even threats. I’m grateful for their effort. If we have enough missionaries in the streets today, perhaps we won’t fear for our lives tomorrow.