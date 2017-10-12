Images of Territorial Assembly

This past weekend 65 delegates from all branches of the Movement participated in the North American Joint Territorial Assembly. This meeting provided input on the Draft General Statutes of Regnum Christi, which apply to all branches. The 2018 Regnum Christi General Assembly in Rome will collect the opinions from all territorial assemblies globally, and use this information to come to a conclusion on the final draft of the statutes which will be submitted to the Holy See for approval.

After the Joint Territorial Assembly, which involves all branches, the Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi and the Legionaries of Christ will hold their own territorial assemblies in preparation for their own branch-specific General Assembly and General Chapter which will be held near the time of the Regnum Christi General Assembly.

For a sense of the assembly last weekend, here are videos for each of the day:

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Wrap Up