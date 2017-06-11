June 11, 2017 – An Embrace of Love

Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Father John Doyle, LC

John 3:16-18

At that time, Jesus said to Nicodemus: “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him will not be condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.”

Introductory Prayer: Lord Jesus, I believe in you. I believe you have called me to the faith and to share that faith. I trust that you will fill me with your spirit of courage and truth so that I might faithfully assimilate and transmit the faith. I love you. I want to love you more with my prayer and with my life, and so grow in the unity of the love you share with your Father and the Holy Spirit.

Petition: Holy Trinity, enable me to know, love and serve you better.

1. Big News: Today’s Gospel is truly big news. Jesus is on a mission of love from the Father to save the world from sin. He comes not to condemn, but to bring salvation. The catch is, to accept this salvation we need to use the gift of faith. Faith is not primarily having a strong emotion in favor of Jesus; rather, real faith essentially implies living out the demands of belonging to Christ through the filial obedience of love. Do I take Jesus’ words seriously: “If you love me keep my commandments”? Does my faith in Christ seep its way into all the aspects of my daily life?

2. Jesus’ Mission Reveals the Trinity: God the Father sends us his Son to reveal the mystery of his love. Jesus sends us the Holy Spirit to be the gentle guest of our souls. Through the sacrament of baptism we have been permitted to share in the life of God. When we are in a state of grace, the Trinity dwells within us. We have been transformed into children of God and temples of the Holy Spirit. Am I grateful for God’s intimate presence within my soul, and are my actions in accordance with my existence as a “Temple of the Holy Spirit”?

3. Self-Giving Love: Jesus’ revelation of the Holy Trinity allows us to get a glimpse of the mystery of unity and self-giving love: God himself. It is a love expressed in the reciprocal relationship between the Father and the Son united in an everlasting embrace of love, who is the Holy Spirit. This unity or “family” aspect of God is the model for the unity of all Christians, all Christian families, and even society as a whole. Do I realize that my family is a reflection of the Blessed Trinity? Do I strive to practice the self-giving that makes family life a joy? How can I practice greater charity and be less self-serving?

Conversation with Christ: Dear Jesus, I know that I am truly blessed to have you as my companion and redeemer. Help me to be true to my Christian vocation and glorify the Father through docility to your Holy Spirit.

Resolution: I will say one Our Father and three Hail Marys for an increase of faith, hope and charity.