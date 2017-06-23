June 23, 2017 – “YES”

Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Father Eamonn Shelly, LC

Matthew 11:25-30

At that time Jesus said in reply, “I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike. Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will. All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him. “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for your selves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

Introductory Prayer: Lord Jesus, I ask you for the grace during this meditation to say “yes” to you at each moment of my life. What a beautiful program—that every day I renew my unconditional “yes” to you. This acceptance must be based in faith and trust. I believe in you because you are truth itself and are faithful to your promises. You never abandon me or let me down. I want this moment of prayer to be an expression of my love for you, seeking to console you instead of being consoled.

Petition: Lord, grant that I may be generous with God and others.

1. Short and Sweet: When we confront the daily struggles and trials, we tend to get confused because we keep turning the problems around and around until they become such a tangled mess that they really begin to drag us down. Something similar can happen in our spiritual lives too. We begin to juggle around a lot of ideas and good desires and proposals but never really get anywhere because we lack clarity and direction. All we really need is just one idea and one word; “yes”. It’s a word which is easy to say, but at times difficult to fulfill. It needs to be part of our daily vocabulary to say yes to God and to our brothers and sisters. Jesus says to us, “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for your selves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

2. Learn from Christ: Our Lord Christ Jesus is the one from whom we learn what it means to say “yes.” He said “yes” at the moment of his incarnation and birth. He said “yes” during those 30 silent years in Nazareth. He said “yes” at the moments of his passion, death and resurrection, and he continues to say “yes” in the Eucharist. All over the world he is present, giving himself to us once again through this wonderful sacrament.

3. Sacred Heart of Jesus: A heart that always says “yes” is a heart that loves. Christ’s heart is a heart that loves all of us with a love that is infinite. The Sacred Heart of Jesus seeks to show mankind that his love reaches even to all those who say “no” to his will. His heart invites all of them back into his flock. We need never despair. All we have to do is turn back to him, convert. He is waiting for us with open arms.

Conversation with Christ: Lord Jesus, I know that you always said “yes” to the will of the Father. I ask you to grant me the same willingness to do your most holy will at each moment of my life.

Resolution: I will pray an Our Father for peace in the world.