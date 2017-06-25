June 25, 2017 – Forming Bold Apostles

Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Matthew 10:26-33

Jesus said to the Twelve: “So have no fear of them; for nothing is covered up that will not be uncovered, and nothing secret that will not become known. What I say to you in the dark, tell in the light; and what you hear whispered, proclaim from the housetops. Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. And even the hairs of your head are all counted. So do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows. “Everyone therefore who acknowledges me before others, I also will acknowledge before my Father in heaven; but whoever denies me before others, I also will deny before my Father in heaven.”

Introductory Prayer: Lord, thank you for this day in which we celebrate your resurrection. I believe that my life will one day be victoriously united to yours. I hope in your mercy and infinite kindness. Today as I receive you in the Eucharist may I be caught by the fire of your love.

Petition: Lord, let me be a light to those around me.

1. No Fear: “So have no fear of them.” Christ opens a new perspective for us by his words. He gives us the assurance that we are safe even when the world threatens and tries to deceive us. He shows us that we are building on solid ground by preaching the Gospel. The truth about God and man we proclaim corresponds to what is deepest in man’s heart, and witnessing to this truth always carries a special grace that resonates in the world. And Christ’s promise of eternal life “protects” us as we engage in his mission.

2. God’s Amplifiers: “What you have heard whispered, proclaim from the housetops.” Christ has made a special effort in our lives to make his good news penetrate us, whispering gently in our ears and hearts. He is confident that he is sparking something that will change us deeply. The quiet, intimate message and the first flames of love will blaze into a fire that will touch those around us. We bring to others what we ourselves have contemplated in prayer, in those intimate moments where Christ speaks to us of his love and truth. We should allow our hearts to resonate powerfully during prayer so as to be the instruments Christ will use to reach others.

3. Safe in Our Father’s Arms: “Everyone therefore who acknowledges me before others, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven.” The paradox of our lives is that we have been sent on a great adventure whose goal is to get back home, back to our Father’s house. The Father asks us, accompanied by his Son, to discover the paths in our heart that lead to him and to invite all those around us to come home. Christ assures us that we are safe on this journey, that our trials and risks are but a small — yet very precious — contribution to the love that is awaiting us. Our Father waits for us. Our home is only a step away at each minute. We know that when we bravely put him above our fears he will reward us with a love that no one can take away.

Conversation with Christ: Lord, I know that you have the last word. You are the Lord of life and history. Help me to not be afraid to build your kingdom around me. I realize today that my desire to tell the world about you is your grace. Help me to remember that with you I can bear fruit that will last forever.

Resolution: I will invite a friend or acquaintance to join me for Mass or in praying the rosary this week.