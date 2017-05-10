Our Lady of Fatima: Seeing Mary’s Merciful Gaze

The Catholic faith is deeply rooted in truth, mystery, and miracles. At countless points in our history God has reached out to touch humanity in tangible and extraordinary ways. Some of the most sublime of these have been when he sends the Blessed Virgin to appear on Earth with a message for his children. The Vatican has given formal approval to 9 of these apparitions, including one which began 100 years ago, on May 13, 1917 in Fatima Portugal. Fr Jason Brooks, LC, a Wisconsin native ordained in 2004 and the author of the popular Lighthouse Media DVD Fatima: Living the Message, tells us why Our Lady of Fatima is so important to us today, and how to get to know her strong and merciful heart.

“Years ago, when I was a seminarian on apostolic internship, I visited a woman in Ohio who was a supporter of the Legion and had a great devotion to Mary. She told me that she liked to crown Mary the queen of everything she did. If she had to run an errand, she would crown Mary the queen of her errand. If she was working out in the garden, she would crown Mary the queen of her gardening. It was her simple way of consecrating everything she did to our Blessed Mother. It was also her way of entrusting herself totally to Mary and staying in touch with the loving presence of Our Blessed Mother all day long which enabled her to be an apostle of mercy wherever she went.

When Our Lady appeared to three children in Fatima in 1917, she was coming in the name of her Son to all God’s children. Mary literally wanted to make her presence felt in a world that desperately needed God’s mercy. She wanted to be seen and heard through her apparitions, and she wanted her presence to be felt by the miracle of the sun. She wanted to assure her children that she was in their midst to comfort them in the refuge of her Immaculate Heart and to empower them to become instruments of God’s mercy through the power of prayer and penance.

This has been a great revelation for me recently. Although I have always had a great devotion to Mary and to Our Lady of Fatima, in particular, I have underestimated the need for and the healing power of tangibly perceiving Mary’s loving presence in my heart when I pray. As children of God and members of Regnum Christi, Jesus wants us to feel the warmth of Mary’s motherly embrace and to experience the healing effects of her merciful gaze when we pray; but we have to ask for these graces and seek to have this profound encounter with Mary each and every day. Her presence will become more tangible as you long to be with her throughout the day and open your heart to receive the gift of her tangible presence more and more. The more you seek her, the more you will perceive her and the more she will make her presence felt in your heart. Her motherly love will refresh your soul like a spring rain and drown all of your fears in God’s ocean of mercy. You will taste and see the goodness of the Lord and experience the freedom of the children of God all through Mary’s powerful intercession.

As Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI reminded the faithful in Fatima in 2010, “We would be mistaken to think that Fatima’s prophetic mission is complete…In sacred Scripture we often find that God seeks righteous men and women in order to save the city of man and he does the same here, in Fatima…May the seven years which separate us from the centenary of the apparitions hasten the fulfillment of the prophecy of the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to the glory of the Most Holy Trinity.” There is no doubt that God is looking to the members of Regnum Christi to cooperate in his prophetic plan, which he has entrusted to the care of his mother, the Queen of Apostles. May we consecrate ourselves to her and seek to experience her love in a more tangible way each and every day so that we can be transformed into God’s ambassadors of reconciliation who will be empowered by the Holy Spirit to reveal the love of the Heart of Jesus to our aching world and to establish the Kingdom of Christ in our hearts, in our homes, and in society.”