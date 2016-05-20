Legion founds new community in Calgary, Alberta

Fr John Connor LC, territorial director for the North American Territory, “with great joy” today announced the foundation of a new Legion community in Calgary, Alberta.

As Fr John said in a letter to all the Legionaries of the territory, Calgary is home to one of the longest-running Regnum Christi sections in the territory. Regnum Christi has flourished in that city: there are over 100 adult members, a pre-K through 12th grade school founded and operated by Regnum Christi members (Clear Water Academy) , and two top-notch summer camps, Arcatheos and Captivenia.

Fathers John Gannon and Daniel Wilson will be assigned as pastor and associate pastor respectively of Sacred Heart Parish in Calgary. Father Wilson will also help support the adult Regnum Christi sections. To ensure a quality community life I am also assigning two more Legionaries to the new community , Deacon Michael O’Connor and Father Daniel Brandenburg. Deacon O‘Connor will be a formation instructor at Clear Water Academy and also work with ECYD and with youth. Father Brandenburg will focus mainly on his assignment of working at the territorial level with all the Regnum Christi schools but he also will help out in Calgary. He has been part of several community foundations and will be able to help lend stability to community life in its early stages.

You can read Fr John’s Letter here.