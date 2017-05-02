Marta Rodriguez begins service at Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 2nd, Marta Rodriguez, a consecrated woman in Regnum Christi and director of the Institute for Higher Women’s Studies (Istituto di Studi Superiori sulla Donna) of the Regina Apostolorum Pontifical Athenaeum in Rome begins her service as the director of the office of women’s issues in the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. Pope Francis created this dicastery in 2016 and the prefect is Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

“This assignment indicates a call from the Church which for me is a call from God,” Marta said. “I feel very small for this mission, but I sense an interior certainty that God has prepared my heart for this new service he has called me to. Since 2000, I’ve worked continually on women’s issues, both in studies and in action on various projects, one of the most important of which was to help in the founding of the Institute for Higher Women’s Studies in 2003. This institute was born in order to promote the feminine genius, which John Paul II asked for.

“I believe that one of the great challenges for modern women is to discover what it means to be a woman. Once a woman discovers who she is, she ends up discovering the feminine richness; she can contribute to the cultural world and the ecclesial world with much more dedication, much more bravery, much more freedom.

“I feel profound gratitude towards the Church who has sustained and accompanied us mercifully during these years and I’m happy to be able to at the service of the Church from whom we received the Regnum Christi Charism. I don’t go to the dicastery as Marta with my particular history but as a consecrated woman of Regnum Christi who was given talents by God which can serve the whole Church, and I also go accompanied by the prayers of all the consecrated women, consecrated men, my brother Legionaries, and Regnum Christi members.”