MBS Conquest Raises $9000 for a Local Family in Need

Each year, Most Blessed Sacrament Conquest in Baton Rouge, LA focuses an apostolic project on those in need in their own community. The boys decided for this project to raise money for a family who did not have insurance and lost everything in the devastating floods recently. The boys went out and received pledges for climbing a wall, a pledge for each time they would climb it. All the boys participated, overcame their fear and had a competition to see who could climb it the most times. A record 150 times! The Conquest Club Leader, Mitch Leger stated “We are very proud of all of the boys, and we have done things for families before, but this was the most we have ever raised in one sitting, and I am really proud of the guys, they did a great job! It was very special to be there.” The boys raised over $6000 themselves, and a local furniture and mattress store, Olinde’s Furniture, generously chipped in another $3000 to help this family. These boys made a real difference in the lives of this family, and presented the gift in person to the family at the store. “It had a big impact on all involved”

Watch the Presentation Video

This article was originally posted on the Conquest Catholic Youth Ministry website.