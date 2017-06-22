Meditation on the Sacred Heart

In the book of the Prophet Ezequiel (36:26) we read: I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. 27 I will put my spirit within you so that you walk in my statutes, observe my ordinances, and keep them. 28 You will live in the land I gave to your ancestors; you will be my people, and I will be your God.

The prophet says that before all statutes and ordinances, before all rules, if a people is to be God’s people, a new heart must be given to them. We all are here to discover more deeply what it means to be God’s people in Regnum Christi, so we too must ask the question: how can we remove our hearts of stone so as to become God’s people? We know very well that our hearts, on our own, are not up to the task. It is only by returning to God’s gift to us in the first place, by depending on Him and his original gift to us in the source of our spirituality that we will accomplish this. And of course, this is what I propose for us as our theme of meditation this evening. But on a more practical level, I also wanted to start here because I was asked to use as our theme the fundamentals of our spirituality (in all the literal sense of that word). Later we are to listen to many talks concerned with more specific aspects of this spirituality: Fr. John about where the whole RC family is today in 2017, Mary Williams about the Lay RC Identity, Fr. Shawn about the Legionaries, Nancy about the Consecrated Women, Maria about our Youth work, etc. Well then, with all that is to follow, what better place to start than to meditate on that which comes before all Constitutions and Statutes, all methodologies and techniques, all statistics and strategies; in other words, on that which is at the very source and beginning of Regnum Christi? So that is what we are going to do: meditate on the Heart of Christ, and how we can draw from it our own heart of flesh, a heart ready to be God’s people. And for clarity’s sake, I’m ￼going to divide this meditation in the traditional three points: 1) The source of ￼RC as the Heart of Christ; 2) What does the devotion to the Sacred Heart mean ￼to us?, and 3) Some practical applications of this devotion in our daily lives. ￼

1) The source or the beginning of RC as the Heart of Christ.

￼So let’s begin our first point with a question. What is the foundation, the ￼basis of all we are doing here in these days? You know, every group, every ￼people or nation, discovers or decides for itself what will be that one or two ￼things upon which they will build everything else, the bedrock of their society ￼or group. We as RC members do not escape this fundamental rule. So what ￼solid ground do we all stand on that permits us to say we are Regnum Christi ￼members? Well, the funny thing is, in my opinion, it isn’t a ground at all! ￼Around the 1930’s Martin Heidegger proposed for modern, existential society ￼this very concept of ground, der grund, as the foundation, bottom, first principle ￼and reason which gave solidity and order and therefore also the strength to his ￼society to flourish. For him, the best analogy for that which supports human ￼life was the ground, this solid, stable stuff under our feet. Going back 2000 ￼years, Heraclitus, one of the first important Greek philosophers -the real ￼cultural fathers of our modern, occidental life- proposed that this beginning ￼principle was logos, which was used as a term for a principle of order and ￼knowledge, and eventually, a reason, or logical discourse. For the Greeks, that ￼which best made human life flourish, the principle of everything else, was our ￼reason, our ability to think, our true ideas. For the Greeks, it wasn’t this solid ￼stuff under our feet but this airy, almost spiritual thing up in the air that gave a ￼principle, a beginning for everything that was to follow. But as we said, the ￼amazing thing about Christianity, and about Regnum Christi especially, is that ￼our first principle isn’t an idea or an order that we can agree upon, nor a ￼ground we can stand upon, but rather a heart we can lean upon, just as St. John ￼did during the last Supper. RC is based neither on an idea, nor on some kind of ￼natural bedrock, but on a living heart, on a free and loving person, Jesus Christ. ￼If this is true, it is then by leaning on this heart that we will understand and ￼fulfill our vocation, our mission, as members of RC. And that, it seems to me, is ￼about as fundamental, as basic, as we can get.

￼Now though I am sure this statement is true, there are many different ￼ways of going about “proving” it: one would be historical, going back to the ￼origins of the Congregation of the Legion of Christ (whose first name was, as ￼we know, “Missionaries of the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Sorrows”). We ￼could look at the foundation of the Movement RC in Mexico, discover how the ￼devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus was so preeminent in the times of the ￼formation and foundation of Regnum Christi. We could find how it influenced ￼the religious culture, the founder, and the first members of the Legion of Christ, ￼and later how this developed in the first years from the Foundation of the ￼Movement RC. Though this is legitimate, I am not going to do that right this ￼evening: if anyone is interested, Fr. Luis Garza wrote an extensive essay on this ￼which was published on Nov. 19, 2013, and that you can find on the ￼Regnumchristi.org internet page. Another way might be to explain this truth ￼￼theologically or philosophically, a way that we just lightly touched upon.

￼But for simplicity’s sake, let us choose rather a third way, by using the ￼authoritative texts that we have at this moment for our Movement. Briefly, let ￼us look at some fundamental texts from the written spirituality of the ￼Legionaries, the Consecrated Women, and the Lay members of RC that support ￼this claim: the beginning or the source of RC is the Heart of Christ.

￼Let’s start with the Constitutions of the Legionaries recently approved in ￼2014. One of the first things we find is that the Legion of Christ is dedicated ￼first of all and specifically to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (CLC 7); all the other ￼patrons follow afterwards: this shows already a priority, a kind of inferred ￼source from which all else flows. We also find that the first characteristic of its ￼spirituality that is named (CLC 8) is Christ-centeredness: “Christ-centeredness ￼constitutes the fundamental and specific characteristic of the Legionary spirit.” ￼Perhaps that line alone, with similar phrases from the texts from our other RC ￼branches, should be enough to convince us of this truth: fundamental (source), ￼and specific (that which makes us “special”, that which differentiates us from

￼other groups). Still, we might think “well, Christ-centeredness is not exactly ￼devotion to the Sacred Heart”, and in one sense this is correct. In fact, the English ￼translation of the Constitutions translates “culto al” in Spanish to “devotion to” ￼in English. This was done, of course, because today the English word “cult” is ￼so much identified with religious or pagan cults, and not with the original sense ￼of the word, which we find in words like “cultivation”, or “culture”. ￼Nevertheless, the Chapter Fathers who wrote up the text of the new ￼Constitutions in Spanish purposefully changed devoción á to culto al precisely in ￼order to show that what we practice in RC is not so much devotion to the ￼Sacred Heart in the traditional sense of devotions and prayers, etc., but rather of ￼something more basic again: a true “cultivation of” or “interest given to” Jesus ￼Christ. So again, in this sense it is correct to say that Christ-centeredness in the ￼Legion is not the traditional devotion to the Sacred Heart, but rather something ￼more fundamental, a new, or more correct way, of understanding this devotion. ￼This is true, and very important.

￼Still, as I said, in another sense I would say that this objection is false. In ￼the most recent official Vatican document that I know of concerning the Sacred ￼Heart1, in the “Directory on Popular Piety and the Liturgy: Principles and Guidelines, ￼published in 2001 by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of ￼the Sacraments” we read this (n. 166): Understood in the light of the Scriptures, the term “Sacred Heart of Jesus” denotes the entire mystery of Christ, the totality of his being, and his person considered in its most intimate essential: Son of God, uncreated wisdom; infinite charity, principal of the salvation and sanctification of mankind. The “Sacred Heart” is Christ, the Word Incarnate. Understood in this way, as we do in the Movement, Christ-centeredness and devotion to the Sacred Heart are practically synonymous. But both answers to our original question tell us the same thing: Christ-centeredness and devotion to the Sacred Heart are fundamentally the same thing, when we understand this devotion in the way we are called to understand it. But this we will talk more of in our second point.

If we go on to CLC 9, we have a specific number for the devotion to the Sacred Heart: “In the devotion to (culto al) the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a Legionary has a privileged path to form a meek and humble priestly heart and to spread Christ’s Kingdom throughout the world…” I remember quite well how, while we were going through our long process of reviewing our Constitutions, Mgr. de Paolis presented to us a first document as a summary of what he thought to be our specific charism; a sort of instrumentum laboris. In this document, the Sacred Heart was not even mentioned, while Christ the King was. It was only because of the stubborn insistence of the LCs that this was changed: nearly all Legionaries had the intuition that the Sacred Heart was more fundamental to our spirit than even our obvious love of the title Christ the King: so instead of replacing it, which was proposed, which was proposed, we embraced it even more. Already, from these brief examples, I think we can begin to see that something in the devotion to the Sacred Heart is at the very source of our spirituality. ￼

Moving on to the approved Statutes (ad experimentum) of the ￼Consecrated RC Women’s branch, though there is not a specific number for the ￼Sacred Heart, we nevertheless see that the Sacred Heart is also their first patron, ￼and Christ-centeredness is also their first number concerning their specific ￼spirituality. There is a beautiful part of this number, only found in the ￼Consecrated Women’s Statutes, which reads: “A Consecrated Woman fixes her ￼￼gaze upon the heart of Christ the King who came to this world to establish his ￼￼Kingdom… she allows herself to be penetrated by the love of Christ, conforming to his ￼sentiments…” There the historical and theological link between the Sacred Heart ￼and Christ the King is alluded to, but the emphasis is clear: the Consecrated ￼Woman looks to the Heart of Christ to understand her vocation. In fact, the ￼entire language of the number could be a description of a Sacred Heart ￼devotion as lived among our Consecrated Sisters. Again, I would say this ￼number is “fundamental”.

As for the Lay Branch, of RC, we do not yet have the new approved ￼Statutes, but if we go to the RC Member Handbook published in 2009 (74-75), ￼we find beautiful passages again not only of Christ-centeredness considered as ￼the essential element of RC Spirituality, but also specifically of the Sacred Heart ￼Devotion: “As an essential part of this Christ-centered spirituality, the Movement ￼instills in its members a true devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus…”. Here again we ￼note the essential quality of the Sacred Heart devotion

￼So I wanted to go through this brief analysis of our texts because I am ￼convinced that at the source and beginning of Regnum Christi is the Heart of ￼Christ. This is crucial. Understanding this and drawing the necessary ￼conclusions from this is, I believe, crucially important to everything we should ￼do later, in whatever branch, in whatever apostolate. Let me give an example: ￼if in the USA we believe that freedom is our core value, should not every ￼American prize freedom above all else, that to which all else should be ￼sacrificed? I think so. But at the beginning of RC is not freedom, it isn’t even ￼charity, or militancy: it is the Heart of Christ. ￼

Let this be our first point of meditation. But in order to develop this a bit ￼further, let us go on to our two other points that seem important to me in order ￼to understand well, and live well, this fundamental truth of RC Spirituality: ￼our second point: what does the devotion to the Sacred Heart mean, and third, ￼some practical applications of this devotion in our RC life.

￼2) What does the Devotion to the Sacred Heart Mean? ￼

I think it would be only too correct if some of us were now thinking: ￼“well, this may very well be true that Heart of Christ is at the beginning of RC, ￼but, what actually does “the Heart of Christ” mean”? In other words, what is ￼this Sacred Heart to which we are supposed to be devoted? Is it, as we said, ￼just a synonym of Christ-centeredness? Is this “heart” just a poetic name for his ￼soul? Or is it a symbol, for example, of his will, or his intelligence, or maybe ￼even a mix of the two? Or is it really his physical organ, the one that pumped ￼his divine blood while on earth and still does so in his glorified body? Or do we ￼mean something else by this name?

￼To answer that question, again we could go on a long explanation of the ￼devotion to the Sacred Heart as understood in the Church, as it has developed ￼historically, especially in medieval times, and more recently since St. Margaret ￼Mary de Alacoque. We could also study the many Papal documents that have ￼been written about this devotion: Leo XIII, Piux XI, and Pius XII all wrote ￼important encyclicals about this, and all the modern Popes have spoken often of ￼it in other ways, etc. But since all that you can do on your own if you are ￼interested, and Google would tell you better than I about all these facts, I ￼wanted to just underline one explanation of this devotion that I think sheds a ￼lot of light on how we are to understand it. If we go back to the Directory, we ￼can read again: “Understood in the light of the Scriptures, the term “Sacred Heart of Jesus” denotes the entire mystery of Christ, the totality of his being, and his person considered in its most intimate essential2: Son of God, uncreated wisdom; infinite charity, principal of the salvation and sanctification of mankind. The “Sacred Heart” is Christ, the Word Incarnate, Saviour, intrinsically containing, in the Spirit, an infinite divine-human love for the Father and for his brothers.” ￼

According to this then, as we have already stated, devotion to the Sacred ￼Heart is simply devotion to Christ, in his entirety. That seems clear enough. ￼But all Christians, of course, must be devoted to Christ. For those, like us in RC, ￼who claim it as the specific characteristic of their spirituality, the question is the ￼following: what is specific about our devotion to the Sacred Heart; what is it that ￼is different for us from that love and adoration that all Christians owe Jesus ￼Christ? Well, there is a phrase in the passage we just read that speaks of a kind ￼of desire for concentration, of getting to the essential in our devotion to Jesus ￼Christ that seems to be more specific. In the text we just mentioned, we read, ￼in its English translation: the “Sacred Heart of Jesus” denotes the entire mystery of Christ, the totality of his being, and his person considered in its most intimate essential. Most intimate essential? When I wanted to know what this meant, I went to the Latin text, and couldn’t find it, but in French it is le centre intime et essentiel de sa personne, and in Spanish “su persona considerada en el nucleo más íntimo y esencial” (about the same in Italian). So what is clear is that in her last document on the subject, the Church understands the Sacred Heart as that which is most intimate and essential to the person of Jesus Christ. We all must imitate Christ, of course, but the Church seems to tell us that her understanding of this devotion implies going to what is most important in his Person. We do not have to worry too much about the clothes he wore, or about the length of his hair, or even, to that extent, about his physical strength and endurance. That was part of who He was, but it wasn’t the essential. I would even say the same even about his amazing force of will or his unique intelligence. So what is then the most intimate and essential to the person of Jesus Christ? What do we need to focus on, as we look into his heart? Obviously. His love. His love.

For me, at least, realizing this, and coming to existential grips with it, and applying it to our everyday lives, should be a spiritual revolution for our Movement. If this is true, in one amazing flash of light, we know what must be our ideal, and our path: to be devoted to the love of the Heart of Jesus Christ. This is what makes possible to begin to “ ￼￼￼and give us a heart of flesh.” Any other priority given in Regnum Christi, any human, hardened hearts, not hearts of flesh. Personally, and institutionally. remove the heart of stone from our flesh ￼￼other underlined emphasis that is not love, will only leave us with necessarily ￼￼And if we doubt this, we should do an examen of conscience, go back to the old ￼rule of trial and error. If in our own personal lives Christ’s love has not been the ￼overwhelming unique motivation for our actions and apostolates, what has ￼happened? Do we not find strange things that have happened, and perhaps ￼even puzzled us? Have we not found ourselves becoming hard-hearted, with ￼apostolates that aren’t working anymore, with stagnation in our spiritual and ￼apostolic lives? The fruitfulness of RC doesn’t depend on our faithfulness to ￼the ideas of a human “founder” (in fact, I never use the term, because it seems ￼too equivocal to me: Fr. Maciel is not really our “founder” in the literal nor the ￼biblical sense of the word, though maybe he could be said to be so in its ￼traditional ecclesiastical use); it doesn’t depend on any human founder, nor on any abstract idea, nor on a methodology; the fruitfulness of RC depends on our ￼union with the human and divine love of Jesus Christ. ￼

This is the meaning of the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, or rather, ￼it is the meaning of our devotion to the Sacred Heart: it is really our devotion to ￼the love of Jesus Christ, to that which is most essential in Him. The love of ￼Christ should be the sun around which we orbit, the source from which we ￼draw our strength, and the ideal towards which we always strive. ￼

I want to insist on this point because I really do believe that this is what is specific to us as RC members, but that, under the guise or even disguise of a ￼more traditional understanding of the devotion to the Sacred Heart, has not been fully enough understood, or lived. Our specific charism is love, in all the breadth of its Christian meaning, love as seen and experienced in the Heart of Christ! But when we understand for the source of our spirituality something else (even, for example, the formation of apostles), or when we understand the devotion to the Sacred Heart as something else than this, then we are losing our specific way… Of course we must form apostles, but if we do not do this with the love of Christ, we will soon run into problems. Doing the nine first Fridays as devotion to the Sacred Heart I suppose is wonderful; enthroning an icon of the Sacred Heart in our homes is beautiful, but these are not the most essential in our attention to Christ, our cult to Him, our way to Him: that is rather our devotion to the love of Christ.

Now this in itself is not always easy to understand and grasp: in his great encyclical God is Love Pope Benedict XVI masterfully shows how rich and equivocal the word “love” is in English and other modern languages, ￼and how this can lead to confusion. Nevertheless, the Pope shows how “fundamentally, love is a single reality, but with different dimensions”. The Pope, for example, shows how God’s love is at the same time Eros and Agape, how Christ is “a lover with all the passion of a true love”. Love is not just an act of the will (I read this recently in a Gospel commentary from Bishop Barron, and with all the due respect for the great Bishop, perhaps it could be true from a certain point of view of scholastic) but the single reality of the love in the Heart of Christ, though it does include willing as one of its dimensions, also goes beyond it: it includes passion, suffering, and tenderness: it includes affectivity.

Permit me just a moment to make a small parentheses, in order to understand this well. In a traditional Christian anthropology, man has but two spiritual faculties: the intelligence, and the will. In this understanding of man, the will is the spiritual center of our decision making, and our intelligence, the spiritual center of our thinking. But looking at the heart of Christ, something seems to be missing here. A 20th century philosopher and theologian, Dietrich Von Hildebrand, through his meditations on the Heart of ￼Christ, claimed there had to be something else, something that could be posited as the spiritual center of affectivity, clearly distinct from the will and the intelligence. When we read a text like the “the Consecrated Woman should experience a personal, real, passionate and faithful love of Christ”, without a doubt this is a spiritual experience, but also, it seems clears to me, this is not an experience you can do with just your head or even with your will: you need something else. Von Hildebrand said yes: that something else is your heart. The heart as a third spiritual faculty: the heart as the source of our spiritual loving, in all its dimensions, and so perfectly exemplified in the Heart of Christ.

If we accept this, then all of the sudden the meaning of the devotion to the Sacred Heart becomes very clear. Since at least medieval times, the Church and its saints have intuitively used the heart as the symbol or the source of love, and not the head (source of our intelligence), and not the will (source of our decision making). Our devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is striving to experience the love of Jesus Christ, and striving to live this love in ￼the way He did.

Perhaps this has been one of the difficulties of the Movement in the past, or even in the present: not understanding the true nature of our cult to the Sacred Heart, concentrating too much on some aspects of love, or reducing it to only one of its dimensions. In the past, perhaps we insisted too much on the willed dimension of love (at least we Legionaries were often accused of this). I think that in the present our insistence on intellectual formation may be insisting too much on the thinking dimension of it, on love as truth. Perhaps some of us have thought to associate it with just a single virtue, for example with humility, or meekness, or reparation, or mercy. And perhaps sometimes we have insisted too little on its complete reality, and especially including the affections of Christ, his experiences, and his suffering. Quoting again from the Consecrated’s statues, we too must “Conform our sentiments to his” in order to form our hearts in Jesus’ way of loving. ￼

Our first point of meditation was “the beginning of our RC spirituality is the Heart of Christ”. Our second point is to understand what this “Heart” means, namely: our human capacity to love in all the breadth of that term, and exemplified in Jesus’ way of loving. Let us now go on to a third point:

3) Some practical applications of this devotion in our RC life.

As a third point , it is a little difficult to choose what applications to reflect upon. There are so many. But to respect the time we have, I would like to propose just two.

1) The first would be this: devotion to the Sacred Heart in RC life should bring us to overcome what I call hard-heartedness. And I thought to pick this one because, strangely enough, especially today, and despite our renewal, we can suffer from this in the Movement. This is probably because of wounds we have received in the past, maybe because of the scandals discovered about Fr. Maciel, maybe because of other subtle or not ￼too subtle deviations from an evangelical spirit in the Legion, the Consecrated or the Lay branches. Still, the renewal of our RC spirit, in which we are all engaged, should lead us above all to love like Jesus loved, with the characteristics of his heart, and Jesus was never, ever, hard- hearted. As I say, if sometimes we find this in ourselves or in our section, this may be in reaction to wrongs suffered before, but it is not a good reaction: it is not a heart of Jesus reaction. In Romans 1:29-31, St. Paul makes a list of the sins of the pagans which he considers must be exiled from a Christian’s life. He includes: every form of wickedness, evil, greed, and malice; envy, murder, rivalry, treachery, spite, gossips, scandal makers, the insolent, haughty, boastful, and the rebellious toward parents; the senseless, faithless, heartless, and ruthless. ￼

This “heartlessness” in the last line is the Greek word αστοργος, which means “without στοργη”. “Sterge” in Greek is not agape, Christian charity, nor philos, friendship love, nor even eros, romantic love, but another Greek word for love that signifies merely natural or instinctual affection, like that we see between parents and children (interestingly enough, it could even be applied to the affection we feel for our pets, our or favorite sports team!) St. Paul of course rejects the lack of Christian charity, but here he also rejects the hard-heartedness found in the person who lacks natural affection, is unsociable, unmannerly, impolite or imprudent. Often this can even happen without us having bad intentions, and in fact, it is often not even willed. But this is precisely because it isn’t a question of will: it is a question of heart.

You know, there are many forms of an undeveloped heart. We have already mentioned a few, like lacking the mercy of the Lord’s heart, or, on the other side, lacking his strength. But I think a beautiful fruit of our renewal could be in the growing awareness of our need to not be hard- hearted, in all its forms: to not judge so quickly, to not be closed in on ourselves or on our sections or communities, to be cheerful, open, kind, generous, smiling! Hard-heartedness, this lacking of natural affection and child-like openness, is a form of the heart that should be so foreign to a ￼Christian heart because it was totally foreign to Christ’s. Do we not again here return to the passage with which we began this talk? “I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh… you will be my people, and I will be your God.”

2) A second application that I would like to propose concerns something that may surprise you, but that I find is quite important. In the directory that we have already mentioned several times, the document says the following about the iconography of a devotion to the Sacred Heart: 173. Popular piety tends to associate a devotion with its iconographic expression. This is a normal and positive phenomenon. Inconveniences can sometimes arise: iconographic expressions that no longer respond to the artistic taste of the people can sometimes lead to a diminished appreciation of the devotion’s object… This can sometimes arise with devotion to the Sacred Heart, with, for example, certain over-sentimental images which are incapable of giving expression to the devotion’s robust theological content…. Recent time have seen the development of images representing the Sacred Heart of Jesus at the moment of crucifixion which is the highest expression of the love of Christ. The Sacred Heart is Christ crucified, his side pierced by the lance, with blood and water flowing from it (cf, John 19, 34).

Why do I mention this? Because I think the iconography of our Movement should express the best possible what we have been speaking about during this talk: the beginning of RC is the heart of Christ, his love. But as this document says: “the highest expression of the love of Christ is the Sacred Heart of Christ crucified, his side pierced by a lance…” In this, Pope Benedict XVI said almost the same thing in Deus Caritas Est 12: “By contemplating the pierced side of Christ, we can understand… God is love… It is from there that our definition of love must begin. In this contemplation the Christian discovers the path along which his life and love must move”. If this is true, would not an image representing Christ Crucified, with his heart pierced, not be much more appropriate, much more precise, and much more illuminative for us than our traditional “Legionary Christ”. I know many members of RC perhaps like the Christ of Warner Sallman, but, as you will notice, there are no scars on his forehead, nor spittle on his face. In fact, is not the Christ there in fact almost the contrary artistic image of what we mean when we strive to live our devotion to the Sacred Heart, to his love, that finds its highest expression in his Crucified love? It is just a suggestion, but for me it could be another example of how we have, in all good will, concentrated on elements of Jesus that are good yes -his nobility, his serenity- but not on what is essential to Him, and to us: his love. Perhaps this, which is specifically ours, would be more artistically mirrored by a Crucifixion with his Pierced Heart such as those by Zurbaran, Rubens, van Dyck, or, my favorite, the Crucifixion of Velazquez. I must admit, in my office in France, I made the change many years ago. And there too you will find nobility and serenity to an almost miraculous degree. Just a suggestion…

In this meditation, I wanted us to focus on the essential of our spirituality, and admittedly, the art we choose to represent this isn’t really essential. So let us end this meditation with two quotes that do, I think, return us to our foundations: the first is from Romano Guardini’s “the Lord”, and it mirrors exactly what I wanted to get across as what is specific and so important in our RC spirituality:

“If anyone should ask: “what is certain in life and death – so certain that everything else may be anchored in it?”, the answer is: the love of Christ. Life teaches us that this is the only true reply. Not people – not even the best and dearest; not science, or philosophy, or art or any other product of human genius. Also not nature, which is so full of profound deception; neither time nor fate… Not even simply “God”; for his wrath has been roused by sin, and how without Christ would we know what to expect from him? Only Christ’s love is certain. We cannot even say God’s love; for that God loves us we also know, ultimately, only through Christ. And even if we did know without Christ that God loved us – love can also be inexorable, and the more noble it is, the more demanding. Only through Christ do we know that God’s love is forgiving. Certain is only that which manifested itself on the cross. What has been said so often and so inadequately is true: The Heart of Jesus Christ is the beginning and end of all things”. That love of Christ, that Heart, is also specifically the beginning and end of our RC spirituality.

The second is from one of my favorite novels of the 20th century, Brideshead Revisited, by Evelyn Waugh. In the Epilogue, given the same title as the entire book, Brideshead Revisited, Charles Ryder, now in the army during World War II, has found himself back in the aristocratic castle of Brideshead with his brigade. As he enters the mansion, he describes himself to his aide as “homeless, childless, middle-aged, and love-less”. The state of the mansion is much like the state of his soul: it has been abandoned many years, and much of its once splendor is now in ruins,or overrun by the soldiers and the banal necessities of the war. But as he rummages through this building that was the home of the best years of his life, Ryder, a new convert to Catholicism, goes to visit the last room he had not visited, the chapel. Spiritually suffering, he says a prayer before the tabernacle, and he notices there still, after all those years, the faithful red tabernacle light burning. On leaving the chapel he thinks (quote): “The builders did not know the uses to which their work would descend; year by year, generation after generation, they enriched and extended it… But then came this age, and all their work was brought to nothing: vanity of vanities, all is vanity… And yet that is not the last word; it is not even an apt word: it is a dead word. Something quite remote from anything the builders intended has come out of their work, and out of the fierce little human tragedy in which I played; something none of us thought about at the time; a small red flame.. the flame which the old knights saw from their tombs, which they saw put out; that flame burns again for other soldiers, far from home, farther, in heart, than Acre or Jerusalem. It could not have been lit but for the builders and the tragedians, and there I found it this morning, burning anew among the old stones”.

I feel this is a very beautiful image for us also in RC: what we are given to live today could not have been lit but for the builders and the tragedians of our RC past, even if this wasn’t always what they first intended. Still, beautifully “burning anew among the old stones”, what is given to us to discover today is the red flame burning before the Eucharist, symbol of the Heart of Christ.