Merciful Holy Door Pilgrimages

Thy Kingdom Come!

By Melissa Freymann

God’s mercy took me by surprise this year. Our hearts ached when Springhill, the Baltimore Annapolis Regnum Christi Center for Family Development, was sold last year and since then our teams have been praying for guidance on what we should do for the 100+ women who used to enter those doors to grow closer to Christ. We were left to trust and wait on the Lord. For some, the monthly retreats that we hosted there were their only religious experience for the month. We hoped to continue to help them grow closer to Christ but did not have a space. When our archbishop opened eight Holy Doors in our diocese during the Year of Mercy, we realized that we were called to help people receive God’s gift of mercy from the Holy Spirit in a unique way: pilgrimages to the Holy Doors in our Diocese.

The idea formed during a study circle on Mercy, the first session of which included an explanation of the significance of a Holy Door. We learned we could obtain remission from punishment due to sin (an indulgence) by passing through a holy door, and that we would be helping to burn away and purify our sins, regrets and dysfunctions while opening our hearts to love more like Christ. We could apply this grace to ourselves or to one of the souls in purgatory. Our team decided to make a group pilgrimage with local RC teams to a holy door — and that first experience quickly impelled us to share Christ’s mercy with even more people.

So far Regnum Christi teams in Annapolis and Baltimore have led people to receive God’s Mercy during six different Holy Door Pilgrimages in our diocese and monthly ones are planned throughout the Year of Mercy (email RCinAB@gmail.com to learn about the next one near DC/Baltimore). The transformation and healing have been a privilege to witness. As one woman said, “this is the most powerful experience I’ve had yet in the Year of Mercy” — and her parish hosts a Holy Door!

We always begin with a talk on Holy Doors so people comprehend the enormous grace that we are about to receive and we have used a simple prayer service put together by Susan Oursler as the basis for our prayer. Apart from that, at each Holy Door we allow the Holy Spirit to do the work and extend the mercy. It’s been fascinating to see how each pilgrimage has taken on its own character to create a unique and Christ-centered experience.

We had a gifted organist accompany our prayer service at St. Mary’s organized by Carrie Osborn’s team in Annapolis, followed by a champagne and chocolates reception where members and ex-members caught up and talked into the night.

The men’s and women’s teams brought friends to the Baltimore Cathedral where a priest offered confession, a blessing, and a unique tour to see the amazing sacristy where our vicar dresses to attend to his flock. Then we went for ice cream because mercy is so sweet!

Prompted by the Holy Spirit, Team Leader Linda Giannaccini hand wrote invitations to former RC members in her area inviting them to come to the no-strings-attached Holy Door Pilgrimage at St. Ignatius of Hickory. It was consoling to see the fruits of the Regnum Christi charism even in those who are no longer in the movement. One of the beautiful souls is now one of three consecrated hermits in the Baltimore Diocese. Dining with my Sisters in Christ afterwards, we shared our personal faith journeys and prayer requests and witnessed how merciful God has been.

At the Shrine of St. Anthony, following Mass and confession we walked through the door with kids and an incredible group of women.

At the Baltimore Basilica we attended the Fortnight for Freedom Mass, venerated the relics of St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher and left with hope for the future of our country.

What began as a simple inspiration for a team to walk though a holy door together has spread to become a means of healing between members and ex-members, and has even spread to friends and other groups in multiple dioceses who are now using the mercy talk, format and prayer service after they were inspired to share God’s mercy with those around them.

It has been a privilege to witness God’s mercy work in others through the tears, the smiles and the weight that lifts off each of us knowing the healing that takes place in ourselves and the souls that are elevated from purgatory into God’s loving embrace through our efforts.

For me personally, the pilgrimages have helped me have a deeper love for my diocese as I get to explore each unique Holy Door location; a closer relationship with my Sisters in Christ and deeper love for Christ that impels me to bring others with me and offer the indulgence to Mary for distribution.

The pilgrimages have offered hope for Regnum Christi in our area as well. When the Springhill doors closed for the last time, we weren’t sure where God would lead us, but it is clear that we are to continue to bring others to receive God’s mercy through the sharing of our charism. We’ve learned in a powerful way to love people where they are while challenging them to live as Christ wants them to. Now we have the faith that a new door will open for us wherever God needs us to be –and we do not need our old door at Springhill to receive and extend God’s mercy.

Our one regret at every holy door has been that there aren’t more people walking through. Even at parishes lucky enough to have a holy door, we marvel that few people seem to choose that door to enter! On a recent vacation to Norfolk, VA, my family journeyed to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. The Holy Door wasn’t marked with the familiar yellow banners, so I asked the pastor mingling out front to confirm the proper door. The group outside the church seemed a little surprised by my quest until my husband explained that I collect Holy Doors like some people collect Pokemon. Imagine if the world sought God’s mercy for souls in purgatory with as much earnest as they do pokemon in Pokemon Go!