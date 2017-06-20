New Families find Connection and Purpose at St Brendan’s

Feel Lost in a Crowd? Not at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish.

Forsyth County, Georgia is one of the fastest growing counties in the United States and a popular place for people transferred for corporate jobs in the Atlanta area to relocate to. Young families moving to the area from around the country and around the globe have often left behind family and friends and are looking for ways to connect to their new community. As the only Catholic parish in the southern half of the county, St Brendan the Navigator is receiving many of these families every week. Fr. Matthew Van Smoorenburg once asked the parishioners present to raise their hand if they were over 25 and born in Forsyth County. Only a handful of people in the parish’s eight packed Sunday masses did so. It’s a county that is becoming Catholic as the population changes.

Camilla Benatti and her family moved to Cumming from Lyon, France and the parish was the natural place they sought to find a home. “When I walked into St. Brendan’s, they were very welcoming. Mariana was the first person I met at the reception desk, and she greeted me with a smile and warmth that I won’t forget.” Camilla’s husband Diego and their children Elena and Emilio also felt welcomed by the community at St. Brendan’s when they connected 14 year old Elena with Olivia, a mentor in the Challenge Girls’ Club at the parish and 10 year old Emilio with another family of parishioners who have a son his age at the same school.

This is an experience the parish is trying hard to make positive for all new parishioners. Part of that effort is a new ‘Ice Cream Social for New Families’ the parish is hosting bi-monthly. While the event itself is meant to bring people together and let them meet their pastor, Fr. Matthew Van Smoorenburg, the parish knows that one event is not enough. The 45 people who came to most recent social were invited to connect to form new small groups. Three small groups were formed that evening. These small groups each chose a host from among themselves and met in the host’s home for 6 weeks to watch videos from the pastor highlighting different areas of spiritual growth and discuss them.

New families meet Fr. Matthew VanSmoorenburg, pastor of St Brendan’s

What are the hopes for these groups? Dave Fleck, a Regnum Christi member and one of the parish organizers involved in the initiative says “We want them to connect to the parish, meet people and discover how they are called to live their faith at St. Brendan’s. At the end of the six week program maybe some will want to keep meeting, maybe others will find other Movements, groups and ministries in the parish to get involved with. The point is that they continue to grow.” The parish has already thought about how to increase the impact of this small group initiative by extending it not just to new families, but to parents of children receiving their first communion as well.

St. Brendan’s is placing emphasis on continued growth in community through events planned throughout the year including a 5k race and an outdoor family concert. Their hope is that the combination of community, formation and mission will make the 5000 family parish thrive as it continues to grow.