The new assignments have been released for the Legionaries of Christ and Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi. In addition, the new appointments to the Regnum Christi Territorial Committee (RCTC) have been made.

Legionaries of Christ New Mission Assignments

There are various new Legionary mission assignments, many of which took effect July 1st; however, a few changes are still being finalized. The new mission assignments can be found here. In the coming weeks, we’ll be giving you a glimpse into these changes with stories from some of the Legionaries about their past and future assignments. Please be sure you’re signed up for RC This Week to follow these Legionary priests on their journey. If you’d like to be added to the mailing list please click here.

Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi New Mission Assignments

There are two new consecrated women of Regnum Christi in the North American territory; Gaëtane Auger, the new formation instructor at Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Georgia and Genesis Ferrari, who will be doing pastoral work with youth in Houston, Texas.

Leaving the Territory

Julian Frommling Studies Stage, Madrid, CF Cerro del Coto Melanie Pilon Formation Instructor, Woodlands Academy, Dublin Ireland

Coming to the Territory

Gaëtane Auger Formation Instructor, Pinecrest Academy, DM Atlanta Genesis Ferrari Pastoral Work with Youth, DM Houston

Changes within the Territory

Deb Bauer Formation Director, The Highlands, DM Dallas Siobhan O’Connor Pastoral Work with Adults, DM Atlanta Alexandra Hochhaus Territorial Secretary, TD Atlanta Kathleen Nichols Formation Director, Pinecrest Academy, DM Atlanta Lucia Ochoa Formation Instructor, Everest Academy Boarders, DM Oxford Gabriela Ruiloba Formation Instructor, Everest Academy School, DM Oxford Monica Trevino Pastoral Work with Adults, DM Houston Fabiola Zellek ECYD Director, DM Houston

New Members of the Regnum Christi Territorial Committee

The RCTC is the formal body which supports the territorial director of Regnum Christi in his role to safeguard the spiritual charism and direct the apostolic work within the territory. The RCTC is comprised of eight members: the two territorial directors, two Legionaries of Christ, two consecrated women of Regnum Christi and two lay members of Regnum Christi. Committee positions are renewable every three years. You may read the official communication from the North American territorial director of Regnum Christi, Fr. John Connor, LC here.

Regnum Christi Territorial Committee

Fr. John Connor, LC Territorial Director, Regnum Christi, North America Nancy Nohrden Territorial Director, Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi Donna Garrett Lay Regnum Christi (renewed) Mike Williams Lay Regnum Christi (renewed) Fr. David Daly, LC Legionary of Christ (new) Fr. Edward Bentley, LC Legionary of Christ (new) Naoise Johnston Consecrated Woman of Regnum Christi Michelle Reiff Consecrated Woman of Regnum Christi

Let us continue to pray for one another, that we all be the “missionary disciples” the Church needs, wherever the Lord asks us to serve him and his people.