Pope Francis, the Joy of the Gospel, and Soccer with the Homeless

10 years ago Kerrie Rivard and her family moved to Atlanta from Canada. Faced with their first Christmas away from family, they decided to reach out to others, in fact, to reach out a little farther than they ever had before.

After making a few enquiries, Kerrie was connected with Dave Sloan, who organized service to the homeless in downtown Atlanta on Christmas Eve annually. That year, the Rivard family showed up at a downtown shelter to give gifts, serve food, and try to brighten someone’s Christmas. What they discovered was something far richer and more valuable.

“After making the step out of our comfort zone with our kids and introducing ourselves to the clients of the homeless shelter, trying to see how we could serve them, we discovered that what they truly wanted was someone to talk to, someone who would listen to their stories and affirm their dignity as human beings in a way that is lost when you are living on the street,” Kerrie shared.

“We met the most incredible people. Truly poor but with hope that wouldn’t break. Grateful for what they had when they had next to nothing. Smiling when it was difficult from the outside to see what they had to smile about. People who really wanted to share their stories with us, and help our kids learn from the lessons of their own lives. I left in tears, caused by both sadness for their situations but also by gratitude for the gift of getting to know these incredible human beings with extraordinary faith. They have really given our family an incredible gift over these past 10 years, one Paul and I could never have given them alone.”

Since that day, spending Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving and Easter with the homeless have become part of the Rivard family’s tradition. Their six children age 8-20 have grown up with this way of serving ‘on the peripheries’ as pope Francis calls it. It’s become something natural and necessary to them. The kids will often start and impromptu outreach to the homeless while the family is on vacation, whether in Washington DC, Florida or even in Rome. They will offer whatever material goods or food they can to the homeless people they meet, but they know the true gift they have to give is simply spending time with them, listening to them and laughing with them. Being human together on the streets that rob the homeless of their sense of dignity and humanity.

Dave Sloan has expanded his annual event to a full blown grass-roots ministry called Love & Serve. The ministry has a monthly outreach to the homeless in Atlanta as well as other events, like running a mission to the homeless in Philadelphia with over 200 people while Pope Francis was visiting. The Rivards and numerous other Regnum Christi families, Legionaries of Christ and consecrated women join them on a regular basis now. We asked him to tell us about it.

“Once a month our Love and Serve ministry meets at Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta to distribute coats, blankets, shoes, socks, gloves, water and such to the fifty or so homeless folks who gather there. We gather, pray and go out to practice a ministry of presence, listening to people, smiling with them, sharing with them and praying with them. There are usually some folks sleeping under trees and in the grass. There’s a fair amount of garbage about and, in the faces and the voices of those who line up to receive our goods, a fair amount of desperation. We try to be kind, and to keep things positive, but it isn’t easy. Hurt Park can be a pretty gloomy place.

“Pope Francis is changing that. More specifically, his document, “The Joy of the Gospel,” is causing change everywhere, including Hurt Park. The word “joy” appears 53 times in that document. Lately, I’ve become obsessed with “The Joy of the Gospel.” And it’s a good thing too — I need all the joy I can get. I guess that’s why I’ve latched on to “The Joy of the Gospel” the way I have.

“One day before heading downtown for our Love and Serve outreach at Hurt Park, I was reading and praying over “The Joy of the Gospel” when I came across this, “I realize of course that joy is not expressed the same way at all times in life, especially at moments of great difficulty. Joy adapts and changes, but it always endures. An evangelizing community knows how to rejoice always” (PP. 6-7, 23).

“It came to me that not only do I need more joy, but our Love and Serve outreach needs more joy as well. I went on to read, “The Gospel tells us constantly to run the risk of a face-to-face encounter with others, with their physical presence which challenges us, with their pain and their pleas, with their joy” (P. 72). In other words, in our encounters with those we serve we should not only pay attention to their needs, but also to their joy, for there is joy in the midst of the despair of homelessness, and we should meet that joy with joy. So, on the way to Hurt Park, I stopped by Target and bought Frisbees and footballs and soccer balls to bring with me. At the park we did our typical prayer, followed by a few words of encouragement, and handed out our blankets and coats and such. Then we broke out the Frisbees and the balls. The kids with the Nerf balls led the way. Then grown-ups started joining in, tossing, kicking, running, playing and laughing with people some of whose sleeping bags, backpacks, rolling suitcases and entire worldly possessions were in the grass at the edge of our field of play.

“I tossed with a big guy named Marcus in a huge coat that encumbered his movements until he finally removed it and laid it at the feet of one our watching volunteers. Without the coat he was a nimble fellow. “What a snag, Marcus,” I repeatedly exclaimed, “what a snag!”

“Ultimately, the kids and teens and some of the grown-ups wound up forming two teams for touch football. Fr. David Steffy, LC, with his spirited pastoral presence, and his tight, spiral passes, was an MVP performer at quarterback.

“Some girls from the youth group of a local church were there serving food to the homeless and they wound up forming a cheerleading squad for our game, rooting for each team impartially. Parents of some of the kids proudly pointed out their progeny’s particularly outstanding plays. A couple of the homeless guys were so fleet of foot that they proved impossible to catch on several long runs.

“These days, when our group is there, Hurt Park is not the gloomy place it used to be. It sounds a lot like what Pope Francis must have had in mind as he quoted Isaiah on page five of “The Joy of the Gospel:

“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth! Break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people, and will have compassion on his suffering ones” (Is 49:13).

To find out more about Love & Serve’s missions, see their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/loveandservetoday?ref=br_tf .