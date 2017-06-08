A Powerful Answer to the Prayers of a Spiritual Father, Uncle and Priest

Fr. Michael Moriarty LC was still a brother, studying for the priesthood in Rome, when he got the news that he was an uncle. His mother called to tell him that his sister and brother-in-law had conceived, but that they had lost the baby in miscarriage, and were not able to conceive again since then. For a seminarian living in the Eternal City, having a new niece or nephew that would never be born but who was alive in Heaven was a sad, but special reality. Though they would never meet in this life, they already had a spiritual connection. Mrs. Moriarty asked her son to pray for his sister at a shrine she had heard about in Rome, “Our Lady of Childbirth,” which is actually a small chapel in the basilica of St. Augustine. He promised to do so when he had the chance to visit the basilica, which was not close to where he was living and studying.

Reflecting on his new nephew or niece in heaven, Fr. Michael explained that he “found this poem by an unknown author amongst some loose papers I had in my desk. I put the words to music while praying to the Lord for those unborn that he’s given himself for on the cross, to save them, and just couldn’t wait to have them for eternity with Him in Heaven. It just came out on its own. It sings by itself.”

Child of God

Angel whom I never knew

Hopes and dreams were all of you

I ever had, for suddenly

While you were still a part of me

God called you home — even before

You heard one lullaby or saw

The gentle love in mother’s eyes

But God is kind as He is wise

How radiantly his love must shine

Around you, dimly paling mine

…And knowing, dear, that’s where you are

Heaven seems not quite so far…

Six months later a few brothers were enjoying a Saturday off from their studies by visiting downtown Rome. Stopping for gelato, one of them pointed out the Basilica of St. Augustine across the street. The promise Fr. Michael had made hit him in that moment and he said out loud “My mom told me to go there and pray for my sister to have a baby.” One of his fellow seminarians, then Br. Juan Pablo Duran (now a priest serving in Washington, DC), asked “You haven’t prayed for her there yet?” He replied that he hadn’t, and they called all 12 of the brothers present to go to the shrine to pray for Fr. Michael’s sister. A few days later Fr. Michael got another phone call, this time, from his sister. “Guess what?” she asked. He replied jokingly “Um, you’re pregnant?” She said “Yes! How did you know?” Struck by the moment he said “Wait, really? When did you find out?” and she replied that they got the news on Saturday. Noticing his silence she asked, “What’s wrong with you? Aren’t you happy for me?” Gathering himself together he answered, “Yes, of course! Wow! That was effective.” This time she was confused. “What are you talking about?” she asked. He replied “Well, don’t tell Mom, but Saturday is when a bunch of us prayed for you at a shrine called ‘Our Lady of Child Birth.’”

Fr. Michael felt a deep connection with his new unborn niece at that moment and as he received 3D sonogram images of her by email. Back down at the shrine the Augustinian friars that manage the basilica would not allow devotional materials to be placed around the Shrine image (a marble statue of our Blessed Mother holding Baby Jesus). There had been too many miracles attributed to prayers answered there. The friars would only allow photographs to be placed in an album on the pedestal next to the shrine. When he went to put the first sonogram image in the album, he was astonished to find hundreds of other pictures, ultrasounds, sonograms, and thank you notes to the Blessed Mother in the album. Each one showing a baby that had been saved through a difficult pregnancy, or asked for by an infertile couple. Fr. Michael added pictures before and after his new little niece, Genevieve, was born. His brother and sister in law were eventually able to have a second and a third child since then.

As the years continued, Fr. Michael’s ordination finally came around, but he still not met Genevieve in person. He said, “When my family arrived in Rome I was still on my silent retreat, deep in prayer, until the day of the ordination. The first time I saw Genevieve was actually when my family came to receive communion from me for the first time as a new priest, during my ordination Mass. I was amazed when I saw her and tried to hold back the tears. After the ordination Mass was over my wish was about to come true, to give my first priestly blessing to my family. However, when I came out of the sacristy area there was a crowd of people who knelt down around me and asked for my blessing. I was overwhelmed. ‘Where is my family?’ I asked myself. I couldn’t see them anywhere. So, unable to bring myself to refuse the crowd a blessing, I gave it to them with sorrowful joy.”

Not until a few weeks later when he saw this picture on Facebook did he realize something amazing. It was a picture from during his ordination when Fr. Michael gave communion to his family. In that picture he noticed his empty hand extended. When my sister had come up to me for communion that day she had brought his two nieces with her. He had done what he always had done before as a deacon while distributing communion: given a blessing to the children not ready to receive communion yet. “But wait!” he said to himself, “I was already a priest at that moment! Genevieve received my very first priestly blessing! My wish had come true!” God works in mysterious ways.