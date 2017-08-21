“A Quiet Place” from Fr. John Bartunek LC

Fr. John Bartunek, LC’s latest book is now available. “A Quiet Place” shows how daily prayer can change your life.

“If you feel a need for a deeper connection with God, a desire for greater spiritual growth, or even a slight suspicion that something is missing in your life, spiritually speaking, then now is the right time for A Quiet Place,” said Fr. John Bartunek, LC. “You’ll learn that prayer is so much more than just ‘saying your prayers.’ It can be the adventure of a lifetime, bringing an interior depth and meaning that can come from nowhere else. Discover for yourself how a daily prayer habit can soften your heart, make you more sensitive to the Holy Spirit, and change the course of your life entirely.

"A Quiet Place" is published by Beacon Publishing and distributed through Dynamic Catholic. The Dynamic Catholic Book Program, allows you to purchase large quantities – at a deep discount price – to share with family, friends or a parish. Sometimes all it takes to bring people back to Church is the right book at the right time.

Available now in paperback or for Kindle at Amazon.