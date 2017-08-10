Reflections From A Rector

By Fr. David Daly, LC

Three years ago, as I drove to a retreat in Atlanta, the territorial director of North America, Fr. John Connor, LC called me with news that I was being assigned as rector of the Novitiate and College of Humanities in Cheshire, CT. Never having imagined myself in this role, it came as quite a surprise. I remember feeling a rush of adrenaline, mixed with fear and trepidation, tempered by faith and trust that God would be leading me in this new mission. Fr. Christopher Brackett, LC faithfully served as rector the previous twelve years, and I certainly did not want to lose any of the great traditions of formation that were developed under his watch. At the same time, I looked forward to the challenge.

It might seem strange, but that interior attitude stayed with me during the entire time I served as rector.

The greatest surprise of this mission was also a wonderful consolation: the Holy Spirit is clearly strengthening and renewing the formation of the Legionaries in harmony with the overall renewal of the Legion and the Movement.

For example, the Lord continues calling an increasing number of generous young men, especially from youth work in the localities. Second, the formation community (everyone involved in the seminary, our families, members of Regnum Christi and benefactors) share a beautiful common vision and appreciation for the work of forming these young Legionaries. Finally, there’s a profound resonance of the day-to-day life of formation in Cheshire with our new Ratio Institutionis, the recently published document which explains Legionary formation.

In light of these and many other graces, this time has also been important for my own ongoing formation. My faith in and love for the Church, the Legion and Regnum Christi has been bolstered by witnessing the Holy Spirit at work in the transformation of these young lives to serve our mission of evangelization.

As Legionaries, we try to be obedient and prepared to move on to our next assignment with the faith that God is sending us. My new role, supporting the Legion and Regnum Christi as a territorial counselor, will include much more travel. I will certainly miss the serene, Christ-centered atmosphere of prayer and recollection experienced at the Novitiate and College of Humanities. However, like many of my Legionary brothers, I will have opportunities to come back and be refreshed in this special place, which many of us consider “home”.

Please join me in extending a warm welcome to our new rector, Fr. Kevin Meehan, LC. His many years of experience in the formation of Legionaries, at all stages, will allow him to further develop the formation in Cheshire. Please join me in a pledge to support Fr. Kevin, the team of formators and the brothers in formation throughout the years to come!