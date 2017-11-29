Regnum Christi Families Share their Advent Traditions

How do families keep Christ at the center in the busy advent weeks leading up to Christmas? We asked a few to share their traditions.

Our most significant Advent tradition is the Jesse Tree. If you don’t know this devotion, this is the practice of using paired Old and New Testament readings both to tell the story of Salvation History from Creation to the Incarnation, and also to show, though scripture, how Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Testament types and prophesies.

If you’ve spent any time in home-schooling circles, you’ve probably encountered this tradition in some form. It’s common for people to use a simple branch and paper ornaments you find on-line for little kids color. My kids are a bit old for that kind of craft, and I never really liked the look in any case. We have a charming set of “real” ornaments we obtained in a neighborhood craft swap years ago, and we put the ornaments on our actual tree (which remains otherwise undecorated until Gaudete Sunday or later).

After dinner each night of Advent, we light the candles of our Advent wreath, begin with the “St. Andrew Novena prayer” to start, share prayer intentions, take turns doing the short scripture readings, and then sing an Advent carol — there are many gorgeous melodies, with lyrics that stir the soul and help you to enter into the mystery of the Incarnation. We’ve created a little songbook for ourselves of Advent hymns, and we try to add a new one to our repertoire each year (anyone have any suggestions for this year?)

Other things we do include: Let St. Nicholas kick us off. December 5th is the evening we put out our stockings (boots, actually), and he brings candy canes, chocolate coins, a Terry’s chocolate orange, and a book suitable for Advent reading (St. Nick is having a harder time choosing these now that the kids have outgrown picture books). We have a huge collection of Christmas books that only come out during December. They’re kept in a basket by the fireplace, to encourage curling up with one. Favorites include “Christmas Day in the Morning” by Pearl S. Buck, “The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey,” and a charming collection of letters and illustrations “Father Christmas” (J.R.R. Tolkien) wrote to his kids each year.

I think it’s better not to advertise such things, but in order for our kids to associate Christmas more with giving and sharing joy, we’ve always had each kid “adopt” a child on our parish “giving tree,” using their allowances to buy presents for them, and we make it a point to participate in local food drives and missions.

And: (this one is more for us parents), since so many in the culture love to complain about Christmas in some way — that it’s too Christian, too commercial, too stressful, too something— we try to make it a point to speak well of it. After all, it’s Good News!