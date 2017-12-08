Regnum Christi Members Share their Advent Traditions: Young Adults’ RC Posada in Dallas

How do Regnum Christi members keep Christ at the center in the busy advent weeks leading up to Christmas? We asked a few to share their traditions.

RC Young Adults’ Sections in Dallas host Annual Posada

Every year for the last 8 years, the Young Women’s and Young Men’s RC Sections in Dallas have celebrated a Posada. This is a Mexican tradition in which we remember Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem and their struggle to find a place to spend the night.









As part of the tradition, a special song is sung which recalls the conversation between Mary and Joseph and a reluctant Inn Keeper, who represents each one of us.

The group of partygoers is split in two, and half of the group goes outside the house and half stay inside. The group outside the house sings the “Mary and Joseph” verses of the song, while the group inside sings the “innkeeper” verses .

At first the inn keeper refuses to let Mary and Joseph enter but after (a rather humorous) exchange of words, the innkeeper finally lets the holy travelers in. And so, we also let the holy travelers in, we open the doors of our hearts to Mary and Joseph as we prepare to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Christ, their son.

After the guests are reunited in the house, they share hot chocolate, tamales, and other treats. Later in the evening, there is a piñata, and the RC members also receive their patron saint cards. This practice is a longstanding tradition (see The Saints Choose Us RC Virtue Card best practice ) in Regnum Christi, in which members choose at random from a stack of cards, each of which contains the name of a saint and an exemplary virtue. This saint then becomes your patron saint for the year.