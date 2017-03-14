Regnum Christi Movement Statistics as of December 31, 2016

The statistics are calculated with the information provided by the different territories of the Movement. The number of lay members used for the territories of Spain, Venezuela-Columbia and Italy are from June 2016.

Members

At the end of 2016, the Regnum Christi Movement had 20,481 lay members, 540 consecrated women, 62 lay consecrated men, 1,582 legionaries of Christ. It also had 11,421 ECYD members. We do not have current data about the number of diocesan priests who are members of Regnum Christi.

During 2016, the lay branch grew by 2,688 members (+15.1%) and ECYD members by 1,877 (+19.7%). On the other hand, the number of consecrated women decreased by 5.4 percent, the lay consecrated men by 6 percent and the legionaries of Christ by 4.1 percent.

Table 1: Regnum Christi Members

At the service of the Church

At the end of December 2016, there were 67,829 students in the schools sponsored by Regnum Christi throughout the world (+992 more than the previous year). There were also 20,092 students in the Mano Amiga (Helping Hand) schools for children in low-income areas (+637). Mano Amiga has sponsors 21 schools in Mexico, 3 in Chile, 1 in Argentina, 1 in the Philippines, 2 in Venezuela, 2 in Columbia and 1 in Brazil.

There were 45,592 undergraduate and graduate students in International University Network (+9,986), and 33,374 in the Universidad Interamericana para el Desarrollo (Interamerican University for Development) UNID (+3,040). The universities affiliated with the International University Network are in Mexico, Italy, Spain, Chile and the United States.

In addition, there are 1039 (-111) students in the Pontifical Atheneum Regina Apostolorum, 197 (-67) in the Mexican section of the John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and FamilyFamily Institute, 111 (-36) diocesan seminarians in the Pontifical International College Maria Mater Ecclesiae in Rome and 108 (no change) diocesan seminarians in the Seminary Maria Mater Ecclesiae in Brazil.

During 2016, 3 new parishes were entrusted to the Legionaries of Christ, which brings the total to 44, of which 27 are in Mexico (26 in the Prelature of Cancun-Chetumal), 1 in Argentina, 1 in Canada, 2 in the United States, 2 in Brazil, 8 in Italy and 3 in France. A Legionary is the rector of the diocesan sanctuary of Our Lady of Sonsoles in Avila, Spain. Legionaries and consecrated women of Regnum Christi direct the Magdala Center in the Holy Land.

During the past year there were 45 male Regnum Christi Mission Corps and 102 female Regnum Christi Mission Corps who gave an extended period of time as volunteers in the Movement´s apostolates and ministries. There were also 52 male ECYD Mission Corps and 98 female ECYD Mission Corps who volunteered for a couple of months.