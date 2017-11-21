Regnum Christi Youth Build 7 Chapels in Chile

“These missions are very enriching experience in every sense, above all in the spiritual sense. It’s incredible to see the situations where people have so little, yet can be so full. What I’m taking away from this week is that you can always be happy with God.” said Violeta Urzúa a law student at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

Violeta was one of over 230 students and alumni of Regnum Christi schools in Chile who built 7 chapels in the O’Higgins Region during a week long winter mission from July 8-16.

The O’Higgins region is a rural area just south of Santiago focused on agriculture and mining. Early in 2017 the region had suffered from grassfires that consumed over 62,000 acres. The missionaries focused on towns in the south west of this Region, helping Pumanque, Lolol, San Pedro de Alcántara and Paredones. The parish priest and local Catholics appreciated the new chapels.

Fr Pablo de Juan LC, the chaplain, noted, “There is a lot of silent work behind each chapel. Hours of meetings, work to get money and materials, phone calls, email and What’sApp.”

Fr Pablo explained why they worked so hard to build the chapels, “Our faith in Jesus leads us to do all this. We want to make known what our chapped hands and tired feet can do. Our work will multiply in so many sacraments, prayers, liturgies in each one of our little chapels.”

Fr Pablo explained that “A small chapel of only 500 square feet can be a great contribution in needy rural towns: it’s a great contribution to the parishes that have many remote villages inside them. Before, people met in houses or social halls. What unites us believers is our faith, and what better contribution can we give than building a physical place where the faith can be expressed.”

In 2004, Regnum Christi started organizing missions in Chile to build chapels. They have organized the construction of over 120 chapels through the work of over 1000 volunteers in 19 mission trips.

You can find more details on this apostolate (in Spanish) and a photo gallery on the Regnum Christi Chile site.