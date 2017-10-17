Renewing the “Yes” to Jesus

Listen, my daughter, attend to my words and hear; forget your own nation and your ancestral home, then the king will fall in love with your beauty; he is your lord, bow down before him. (Psalm 45)

On August 15, 2017, at the community of the consecrated women in Houston, Julian Frommling renewed the “yes” she had given to Jesus three years before. The Eucharistic Celebration was very intimate and simple, with the community of Houston and some families close to Julian in her 3 years of transmitting the joy and love of Christ. The celebration was officiated by Father Matthew Schmitz, LC who collaborated with Julian directly in different local apostolic activities.

In Julian’s words this was the experience of her renewal: “For me the day of my renewal of vows was a moment of a personal “Magnificat” because I could give thanks to God for everything that he has given me and has done in me. I also thanked God for the process we are now following in our consecrated life where we take more time to move through the stages of our consecration. Because of it, I came to this renewal with a deeper understanding of my vows and a deeper dedication to Christ. It was a gift to celebrate this important moment of my journey with my community and some lay people who have accompanied me these last three years.

Please keep Julian in your prayers as she moves to Madrid, Spain to begin her theology studies at San Dàmaso Diocesan University.