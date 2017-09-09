Rest in peace, Cardinal Velasio De Paolis, C.S.

On September 9, Cardinal Velasio de Paolis, C.S, passed away at the age of 81, after battling cancer for several months. He accompanied the Legion of Christ and Regnum Christi for four years as a pontifical delegate appointed by Pope Benedict XVI.

We invite you to pray that the Lord grant him eternal peace and that perpetual light shine upon him.

You can express your condolences or share a memory of Cardinal Velasio de Paolis, C.S. on this page.

May he rest in peace!