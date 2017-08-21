Scholarship Opportunities at Divine Mercy University

Faith – Reason – Action

Divine Mercy University, a Catholic graduate university of psychology and counseling, sponsored by the Legionaries of Christ, is excited to announce an expanded partnership that will strengthen the mission of both DMU and the Legion of Christ.

Founded in 1999 as the Institute for the Psychological Sciences, Divine Mercy University offers degree seeking programs in the fields of psychology and counseling, as well as online certificate training programs on specialized topics.

Geared toward those individuals serving in the helping professions or those wishing to enter the mental health field, the programs at DMU enhance one’s ability to serve by providing the practical tools and skills needed to integrate the best in psychological practice with the wisdom of the Church.

DMU is excited to offer the following scholarship opportunities to those who qualify and meet the admission requirements:

Up to 25% Tuition Reduction for any of the DMU online degrees and certificate programs for:

Full-time employees of Regnum Christi schools, localities, apostolates, administrative agents of Regnum Christi and Legionaries of Christ, Regnum Christi territorial Committee (RCTC); and immediate family members (children or spouse) of the aforementioned groups, located within the North American territory

RC lay members, of the North American territory, in good standing, who have been with the Movement as an incorporated Regnum Christi member for at least three years and have a signed letter of recommendation from the Local Director

DMU will match up to an additional 10% of scholarship to the extent that the applicant’s employer would provide tuition assistance. In this way, the applicant could receive up to 45% off on tuition.

Up to 50% Tuition Reduction for any of the DMU online degrees and certificate programs for:

Professed religious of the Legion of Christ and Consecrated Members of Regnum Christi, globally

Up to 33% Tuition Reduction for any of the DMU online degrees and certificate programs for

Former religious members of the Legion of Christ and Consecrated Members of Regnum Christi, globally, who spent at least 5 years in consecrated life

For more information about the programs offered at Divine Mercy University, please visit us at DivineMercy.edu.

For more information about the Online Certificate Programs, please visit us at Online.DivineMercy.edu

Contact us today to get started on your application!

Fr. Charles Sikorsky, L.C.

President, Divine Mercy University

703-416-1441

admissions@divinemercy.edu