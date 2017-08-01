Seeing St. John Vianney through a Priest’s Pilgrimage

Rome is a blessed place to live because its grand past juts into everyday life though the many artistic masterpieces and splendid churches, monumental buildings and ruins, fountains and aqueducts spread thick through the city’s historical center. But what makes it particularly attractive is the Pope’s presence as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, with the awe-inspiring St Peter’s Basilica at the heart of Vatican City. And the Pope’s presence draws seven to ten million visitors yearly, pilgrims really, who permeate the atmosphere of Rome’s streets with a joy and earnestness that reveal an authentic faith in the Lord Jesus.

With so much culture and history to assimilate in Rome, the thought of visiting Ars, France, does not naturally pop into mind, as that small town stretches 1,000 kilometres away to the northwest. But Providence kindly provided a vacation spot in the north of Italy for our small community of Rome-based priests during the past academic year. Providence also provided our community with a priest known for his pilgrim ways, and last summer he stirred us with his dream of visiting Ars.

So our community traveled the 500 kilometres to Ars-sur-Formans, the still small village made world-famous by its first parish pastor, St Jean-Marie Baptiste Vianney.

What is striking about Ars is the fact that it is dominated by the presence of one man, a man who died nearly 160 years ago. Located 40 kilometres north of Lyon in a beautiful countryside of farms and forests, Ars has little to attract visitors, except the parish church, the rectory, and wax museum, all of which tell the story of St Jean-Marie Vianney.

And it is a great yet simple story. During his 73 years of life, he faced many challenges, but three spoke strongly to me. The first challenge was within himself. Due to the French Revolution, which lasted from 1789 to 1799, Jean-Marie had to forego formal schooling, working instead as a cowherd to help support his family. When he decided to study for the priesthood at age 18, he discovered that studies did not come easily to him; Latin in particular proved to be a challenge.

While Jean-Marie was not an intellectual prodigy, he was nevertheless capable, but the lack of habitual training of his mental faculties impeded his desired path to priesthood. Instead of complaining to God about this unfair situation, or even abandoning the call to priesthood, Jean-Marie set about his studies determinedly, seeking the help of the Abbé Balley, who tutored him privately. He allowed neither resentments nor doubts to take root in his heart, trusting God who called him. Jean-Marie did not deny the reality nor gravity of the obstacles that faced him, but he actively sought solutions. He had dedicated eight years of effort to studies, and was six months into his first year of theology, when the seminary superiors told him he had to leave the major seminary, owing to his inability to master Latin, the language in which theology was taught.

As much as he desired to become a priest, and as hard as he worked in his studies, Latin was beyond his grasp.

Although he clearly desired to love God fully, his love did not provide him with an obvious solution to his problem, nor did God rush to provide a miracle – Jean-Marie had to pursue one avenue, then another, in the midst of anguish and doubt. I, too, have my flaws, and I possess them in greater abundance than St Jean-Marie, but their presence does not mean that God is not present, nor that God now indicates a different path than the one he has, at some point, clearly shown. Abraham did not immediately produce an heir to the Promise, and when he did receive Isaac, he was asked to sacrifice him. Moses possessed the fiery temperament apt for leading his people and confronting Pharaoh, but he was unable to deliver royal discourses. David possessed the Spirit in abundance, and aided by his gifts, molded Israel into a nation, but he was unable to instill his own great zeal for the Lord into the hearts of his sons. Let God be God, you follow Him.

A second challenge Jean faced was external – the turbulence of the times, which set in motion a new Europe, at once more democratic and more secular, and yet more fiercely anti-Christian, too. Jean-Marie’s life encompassed the Revolution and therefore the Reign of Terror, the Republic, the Napoleonic Empire, the restored monarchy, and then the Second Republic and Second Empire as well. Jean-Marie was drafted in France’s war with Spain when he was 23 years old, attempted to join his regiment, but he eventually avoided military duty altogether by hiding in a small mountain village for a year, at which point a general amnesty was proclaimed (March of 1810). It must have been difficult for Jean-Marie to know what to do at each moment: fulfill a civic duty and trust that God would lead him even as he joined the army to fight in a war he wanted no part of, or to flee military service entirely, which he really had no intention of doing, and yet he ended up doing precisely that.

The times we live in are always challenging, always difficult, always with their share of crosses that bump up and down on our shoulders, sometimes absent momentarily, but never for long. What is the essence of Christian life if not following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, who was crucified, and who levels an awesome challenge at each of his followers, “Take up your cross daily, and follow me”? Only on the surface might life look placid, but below, the waters roil and churn, and like oil, even burn. And yet it is not in spite of adverse situations, in spite of the ever-crashing waves of secularism, relativism, hedonism, and my native selfishness that I find friendship with God and others, but through them – their noise and violence makes God’s presence so much more desirable. A Christian without mission is a Christian without life; without fish to catch, the fisherman wanders aimlessly over the immense ocean and soon loses his bearings altogether.

Jean-Marie’s third challenge was, like the first, internal. He was fiercely dedicated to God, and to serving people as a result of that passionately felt love, but his very dedication to ministry meant constant occupation with practical matters, which included not only his work as a pastor, but also as the founder of La Providence, a school and home for orphaned girls. Over his four decades of service to the people of Ars (1818-1859), Jean-Marie tried to settle in favor of his desire for God alone, four times attempting to escape his ministry to enter a life of seclusion. But he never succeeded in getting beyond Ars, as he perceived that his role was not to live a purely contemplative and solitary life, but to continue in his ministry. A battle at times raged within him; his love for God and his striving to fulfill God’s will did not exempt him from experiencing the drama of his humanity, so strong in experiencing desire and yet so weak in hewing to a daunting path.

These three challenges are a small portion of the many that confronted him throughout his life. As I sat in his simple wooden confessional, or knelt before his incorrupt remains in the very church he spent so much of his life in, his challenges encouraged me, because I could identify some of mine with his, and I knew that he had triumphed, aided by God’s grace. Three of his virtues also impressed me deeply, because the virtues are the key to living Christ’s life on earth.

I was immediately impressed by Jean-Marie’s determination, his will to translate into reality what he perceived God was asking him to do. We have already considered this in relation to his studies and the obstacles they presented to his life’s goal of priestly ordination. But his determination did not, obviously, end at the altar in Grenoble, where he was ordained. Once he arrived to Ars-en-Dombes, as it was then known, he found a small population (about 230 inhabitants) entirely out of the practice of their faith. They were not so much steeped in vice as steeped in indifference as the result of not having a pastor and of living in times of a great secular onslaught. Jean did not grouse about the toughness of the times, the impossibility of converting his people; instead, he set about visiting each family and getting to know them, a priest determined to eliminate peripheries from his ministry. As he got to know the people, he persuaded them to receive the sacraments and catechesis, and he formed them into men’s and women’s guilds so that they could activate their faith, could make it real. What a fantastic virtue! There is no need to see clearly for a thousand miles, just seeing the next step suffices, particularly because God is there to guide us in our weakness: we need not be omnipotent nor omniscient – He is.

A second virtue Jean-Marie practiced unendingly was his trust in Divine Providence. He grew up in an atmosphere of persecution, receiving both his first confession (during the Reign of Terror) and first Holy Communion secretly. Drafted into Napoleon’s army, his path to priesthood seemed detoured at best. His youthful absence of study resulted in his eventual dismissal from theology studies, after nearly ten years of preparation for priesthood. Although his first assignment as a priest with his friend, Abbé Balley, prepared him well for ministry as a pastor, it did not prepare him for the loneliness of the life that awaited him. As with so many saints, a burning passion for the Lord and his will did not erase a profound hunger for companionship and its humanizing benefits. God gave him what he needed, individuals who helped him shape into reality the dreams of his heart, dreams of serving God in others. With the help of two very young lay women, Catherine Lassagne and Benedicta Lardet, he established his home for girls, La Providence, in 1824. A never-ending lesson: Entrust your way to the Lord, trust in him, and he will act (Ps 37).

What Jean-Marie most wanted was to help individual people find God, gather strength through grace, and live a life in closer union to the Lord. How would he achieve that in his little mission to the town of Ars? Twelve years after priestly ordination, and for the next thirty-two, thousands of people journeyed to a small town to receive the sacrament of penance from the Curé of Ars. God knows how to be effective in a big way.

The third virtue that impressed me was his “killer instinct,” his docility to the Holy Spirit. He occasionally remarked that God was so good that he gave him all he requested in prayer, except when he asked something for himself. Upon hearing this, one of his closest friends remarked, “That is because you ask God to let you leave Ars, yet God knows we need you,” and Jean-Marie fell silent. What is more human than to want to be in another place, to be doing something different, something more in keeping with my talents, with my desires, with my ability to flourish – all in God’s service, of course! On the four occasions when St Jean-Marie attempted to flee Ars and his parish ministry, he did not desire to escape his priesthood, nor his fantastic penances and exertions in God’s service… he only wanted to love God more, to love God in a more concentrated and fulfilling way. Yet the Holy Spirit showed him, time after time, what it was that God wanted, and St Jean-Marie surrendered, and clasped God’s will to his heart.

At two o’clock in the morning of August 4th, 1859, Fr Jean-Marie Baptiste Vianney died; lightning flashed and thunder rolled, a fitting testimony to the power of a man whose life changed the personal histories of so many in such profound ways. May lightning flash and thunder roll as we advance toward the Lord, powered by his sacraments, and powered by the assurance – in the lives of the saints – of his ever-flowing graces!

This article was written by Fr. Andre LaSana LC. The feast of St John Vianney, patron saint of parish priests, is August 4th.