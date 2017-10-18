Sequela Christi of St Francis of Assisi 

While strolling through the memorial park of St Andrew Kim and venerating his relics on his feast day, September 20 (p.s. St Andrew Kim spent 8 years studying in Macau in the 1800’s before his ordination in Shanghai), it really made me reflect on the kind of passionate love that He and the other Holy Martyrs had for Christ, that they would willingly giving up their lives “in deed and in truth” (1 Jn 3:18).

As Pope St John Paul II said in Veritatis Splendor, the martyrs of our tradition offer the most eloquent witness to the truth of the connection between morality and faith. They are embodying this Sequela Christi and the gospel morality that we are striving to live. All the saints of our tradition offer to us this eloquent witness to the Sequela Christi in real life (Veritatis Splendor, Ch. 3). So, what does it take and what are the authentic characteristics of the life of Jesus that we must follow in order to be a true witness to the Sequela Christ?

Characteristic of the Life of Jesus

1. Poverty

In His whole life, Jesus shares the life of the poor, experiencing hunger, thirst and privation, from cradle to the cross (CCC 256). Christ’s entire life is a mystery of redemption for us (CCC 517) and it began at His incarnation by becoming poor, He enriches us with His poverty (2 Cor 8:9). Our Lord has chosen to be born in a humble stable, into a poor family (CCC 525), hence, in this poverty Heaven’s glory was made manifest (Lk 2:8-20). For poverty is an especial way of salvation and that treasure hides in a field of the Gospel (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p 69). Just as Jesus said to the young rich man in Matthew 19:21, poverty is that one thing that is lacking in him to “enter upon the path of perfection” (VS 16). Jesus said to him, ‘if you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me” (Mt 19:21). “The kingdom belongs to the poor and lowly” (CCC 544) and it is only if we follow Christ whose life is our model (CCC 520), to live in poverty and make active love toward the poor that we may be conditioned to enter His Kingdom (Mt 25:31-46).

2. Love

Charity is the new commandment made anew by Jesus Christ (Jn 13:34). This is the same love He receives from the Father (Jn 15:9), “love with which the divine Redeemer continually loves the eternal Father and all human beings without exception” (CCC 478). Through His life, and in particular His Passion and Death on the Cross, He shows “the living revelation of His love for the Father and for others”. Christ makes manifest the Father’s love by loving us “to the end” (Jn 13:1) and “gave himself for me” (Gal 2:20). This is exactly the love in which Jesus asks all of those who follow Him to imitate, the “path of love”, the love that He has for neighbor (VS 20). “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you” (Jn 15:12), hence, we ought to love one another (1 Jn 4:11) because He first loved us (1 Jn 4:19).

3. Prayer

Jesus was the perfect model of filial prayer in the New Testament (CCC 2620). He is already teaching how to pray by the way He prays (CCC 2607). Christ is a genuine man of prayer, often prays alone, on a mountain, preferably at night, seeking that solitude with God the Father (CCC 2602) and would always pray before the decisive moments of His mission (CCC 2600). He taught us to “pray with a purified heart, with lively and persevering faith, with filial boldness” and to present our petitions to God the Father in His name (CCC 2621) because He Himself is the door and the way (CCC 2609). His prayer to the Father is the path of Faith, Hope and Charity of our prayer to God (CCC 2607), which always begins with thanksgiving (CCC 2603) and include all of humanity into His prayer, as well, so He brings His love of God and love of neighbor into His prayer in a balanced way.

4. Chastity

Christ is the model for all chastity (CCC 2348) which all baptized are called to “put on Christ” (Gal 3:27) and to lead a chaste life, according to their own state of life (CCC 2394). Just as Christ has said to the young rich man in Matthew 19 to sell all his possession and give to the poor and follow Him (Mt 19:21), Christ was inviting the young man to join Him to poverty and chastity (CCC 2053). “No balance can weigh the value of a chaste soul” (Sir 26:15). Jesus taught us to be “pure in heart” (Mt 5:8) and to attune our wills and intellects to the demands of God’s holiness including chastity (CCC 2518), as our body is “a temple of the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor 6:19) and a manifestation of divine beauty (CCC 2519). By the gift of chastity, it allows us love with upright and undivided heart (CCC 2520) and it is only for those who are pure in heart can see Him face to face and be like him (1 Jn 3:2).

5. Preaching of Christ, His Commitment to the Truth

Jesus has the unconditional love of truth, which He has taught His disciples, “let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’” (Mt 5:37) and as the disciple of Christ, we are consented to “live in the truth” with the Lord’s example and abiding in His truth (CCC 2470). Just as Jesus proclaims before Pilate that he has “come into the world, to bear witness to the truth” (Jn 18:37). As Christians, we must act as witnesses of the Gospel (CCC 2472) because we are “created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness” (Eph 4:24). Therefore, in order to say that we have the fellowship with Christ, we must “live according to the truth” (1 Jn 1:6) and we must follow Christ in His commitment to the Truth because in justice, “one man owes it to another to manifest the truth” (CCC 2469), as said by St. Thomas Aquinas.

6. Mercy and Love for Sinners

Christ was sent by the Father as the revelation of God’s mercy (VS 118). Just as the angel announced to Joseph, “you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins” (Mt 1:21). He comes not to condemn but to forgive and show mercy (Mt 9:13). He even sacrifices His own life by giving up Himself on the cross (Gal 2:20) “for the forgiveness of sins” (Mt 26:28). During His public life, Jesus has shown multiple times His mercy and love for the sinners, i.e. inviting them to the table of the kingdom (CCC 545); forgiving the sins of the sinful woman (Lk 7:48) and the paralytic (Mk 2:9) and teaching the disciples to forgive seventy-seven times (Mt 18:22). Christ was strict towards sin, but was always patient and merciful towards sinners (VS 95) out of His love for them.

7. Commitment to Healing, His Sympathy for the Sick

Christ is the physician and is compassionate towards the sick (CCC 1503). He loves them to the extent that He makes their miseries His own (CCC 1505), associates them with his own life and has them to share in His ministry of compassion and healing (CCC 1506), even for the pagans, i.e. the daughter of the Canaanite woman (Mt 15:28). He has the power not only to heal but also to forgive sins (Mk 2:10) by using signs to heal, i.e. laying of hands, mud and washing, or simply allowing the sick to touch Him. It is a “gift of God who heals, restores and transforms the human heart by His grace” (VS 23). That even now, Christ continues to “touch” us in order to heal us through the sacraments of confession and anointing of the sick (CCC 1504).

Sequela Christi of St Francis of Assisi

Following Christ in gospel morality is a matter of conversion, a transformation of the heart, hence, transformation of our lives on the outside, so our heart and our lives are more closely aligned to Christ Himself and His life. St. Francis of Assisi took this path in the Sequela Christi, which he opened himself to the transforming power of God in gospel morality. He allowed this transformation of the heart to take place, hence, by truths of Christ’s life enters into his life that he could fulfill the true meaning of the Sequela Christi. St Francis had shone forth the kindred form in the man of God – “touching chastity, to wit, and obedience, and poverty”, the beauty of Gospel perfection (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.73).

1. Poverty

As described by Saint Bonaventure, St Francis was the “true patriarch of the poor”, “poor man of Christ” and “true lover of poverty” (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.70, p.71 & p.73). St. Francis who was a wealthy young man decided to take the path that Jesus has asked of the young rich man in Matthew 19:21, “if you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me” (Mt 19:21). St Francis regarded poverty as the “familiar friend of the Son of God” and “the queen of virtues” and counted himself rich with just a tunic, a cord, and breeches (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.68), just as described in 1 Timothy, “but if we have food and clothing, with these we shall be content” (1 Tim 6:8). He would dwell in poor little houses which they built (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.69), and think of money no more than of dust (St Francis, Franciscan Rule of 1221, p 38). The Holy man was delighted to follow the lowliness and poverty of our Lord Jesus Christ (St Francis, Franciscan Rule of 1221, p.39) and would even come to tears when recalling the poverty of Christ Jesus (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.68). St Francis had truly exemplified the poverty of Christ in his heart and in his life, which he was willing to come down to total loving obedience and willingness to suffer poverty in order to imitate Christ in real life.

2. Prayer

St Francis was a Holy man devoted to filial prayers, which he would “devote himself without interruption unto fasting, prayer, and the praise of God” (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.95). Like Christ, He would seek lonely places or in deserted churches to pray by night in solitudes (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.106) and prayed without ceasing, always striving to manifest a spirit present with God (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.104). He would be so absorbed in prayers that he seemed to devote not only his whole heart and body, but also his whole labor and time (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.104). Not only was prayer a consolation unto him in contemplation (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.104) but he also believed that those who serve God should be always busy praying or doing good (St Francis, Franciscan Rule of 1221, p.38) because no good could be wrought in the service of God without prayers (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.104). “We must always pray and not to lose heart” (Lk 18:1), so by giving himself unto prayer, his mind would lead astray of empty fantasies (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.110). For him who relied on only the heavenly goodness, he casted all his cares upon the Lord in earnest prayer which he affirmed that the grace of prayerfulness should be more desired than all others (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.104).

3. Love

As Saint Bonaventure described, St Francis seemed so utterly consumed by “the flame of the love divine” that love glowed in him, which even at the mere mention of the Lord’s love, he would be aroused, moved, and enkindled (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.94). With his love for Christ and affectionate heart, it made him kin unto all created things and he esteemed himself “no friend of Christ” if he did not cherish the souls that He had redeemed by hanging on the Cross for the sake of men’s souls (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.97). St Francis yearned to be transformed into Christ by the fire of His exceeding love (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.95) and even yearned to offer himself up as a living sacrifice of martyrdom in order to pay back Christ who died for us (Saint Bonaventure, The Life of Saint Francis, p.98). He truly obeyed to “let us not love in word, neither with the tongue, but in deed and in truth” (1 Jn 3:18) that he was prepared to martyrdom by exposing himself to every enemy and giving himself up to his executioners, and love these enemies for the eternal life he would be given from all they do to him (St Francis, Franciscan Rule of 1221, p.44 & p.47). St Francis lived up to our Lord’s commandment of “love one another as I have loved you” (Jn 15:12), “to serve and obey one another in a spirit of charity” because this is the true, holy obedience of our Lord Jesus Christ (St Francis, Franciscan Rule of 1221, p.36).

Can We Also Be an Authentic Follower of Christ?

We have a tendency to put the Saints on a higher level, a level of perfection where they represent holiness and spirituality. From the example of St Francis of Assisi, we see the connection here is that if we want to be a good person, a good Christian, or even a saint, the saints are our examples and the models of morality. If we want to authentically follow Christ, we must live the authentic Christian Catholic morality, just as the examples the saints have provided for us, which are linked to this notion of the Sequela Christi.