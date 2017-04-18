Serving Christ in the Poorest of the Poor

Eleven young adults from Louisiana, Illinois, Florida, Iowa, New York, and Minnesota joined me and Katelyn Moroney, a consecrated woman of Regnum Christi and the national director for Mission Youth, for a mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti this past holy week. Over the past decade, Mission Youth has had about 10 to 12 missions to this area every year so as to help support the Missionaries of Charity in serving the poorest of the poor in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. This included missions soon after the devastating earthquake that hit this city in 2010. It was my fourth time back to Port-au-Prince and I am sure it won’t be my last.

During the mission trip, our missionaries helped serving at an orphanage, a home for the sick and dying, and a medical clinic. One of the most powerful moments for me as a priest this mission trip was giving the anointing of the sick to over 40 men and women in the home for the sick and dying. One of the Missionaries of Charity helped me to translate into Creole so that I could communicate with the patients; however, the true communication came through the power of the sacrament. I could see the peace, joy, and gratitude in the hearts and eyes of each person I anointed and blessed. It had to be one of the happiest and most fulfilling moments of my priesthood this year! Another moving experience was accompanying two of the Missionaries of Charity to a Catholic School in one of the roughest parts of Port-au-Prince where I was able to help them direct a retreat for over 500 students. We had adoration, an explanation of the Mass, and time for the students to pray. Near the end of the retreat, I was asked to give a testimony to the students. While I spoke in English one of the Missionaries of Charity translated into Creole. In these moments, one sees how the Holy Spirit is so alive and active!

On Good Friday we accompanied the patients at the home for the sick and dying for the Stations of the Cross and the celebration of Our Lord’s Passion. It was such a blessing to be in Haiti for Holy Week, for I was able to see that despite the physical and emotional sufferings of many in the country, Christ brings His peace and consolation. Those who are materially poor or who are in bad health are often the most blessed. This is a lesson that I learned by experience this past week. The truly poor are those who do not have Christ in their lives or who do not have faith in His Resurrection. With Christ, we have the greatest treasure!